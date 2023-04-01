Advertisement

Saturday 1 April 2023
Leah Farrell
# eviction ban
Justice minister slams 'disrespectful' tweet by Eoin Ó Broin of Gardaí edited into eviction scene
Government TDs and the head of a Garda representative body have criticised the TD for an edited image of Gardaí at a 19th-century eviction.
7.5k
0
57 minutes ago

MINISTER FOR JUSTICE Simon Harris and garda representatives have condemned an image shared by Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin which depicted Gardaí edited into a famine-era eviction scene.

Ó Broin, his party’s spokesperson for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, shared the tweet with the caption “no words needed”, shortly after a protest in Dublin today over the expiration of the eviction ban at midnight last night.

The image, created by Dublin artist Mála Spíosraí, shows an eviction scene consistent with those throughout the famine era only members of An Garda Síochána added as the enforcers. 

The tweet has been criticised by the justice minister as well as the general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), Antoinette Cunningham, who called it “deeply offensive”.

Shortly after, Simon Harris tweeted:

“Today’s social media post by a leading member of the main opposition party shows what they really think of the Gardai. The mask slips. It’s offensive, inappropriate and disrespectful to the men and women of An Garda Síochána.”

Fine Gael Senator Regina Doherty stated that Ó Broin’s tweet was “a new low” while Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell called on the Sinn Féin TD to delete the tweet.

However, Ó Broin was defended by People Before Profit’s Paul Murphy who called it a  “perfectly reasonable depiction of an eviction”.

A major protest against the end of the eviction ban took place outside Leinster House today with Labour leader Ivana Bacik, Sinn Féin’s Louise O’Reilly, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett and Independent TD Joan Collins.

A number of charities were also represented at the event, which began at 1pm.

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
