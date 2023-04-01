Justice minister slams 'disrespectful' tweet by Eoin Ó Broin of Gardaí edited into eviction scene

MINISTER FOR JUSTICE Simon Harris and garda representatives have condemned an image shared by Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin which depicted Gardaí edited into a famine-era eviction scene.

Ó Broin, his party’s spokesperson for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, shared the tweet with the caption “no words needed”, shortly after a protest in Dublin today over the expiration of the eviction ban at midnight last night.

The image, created by Dublin artist Mála Spíosraí, shows an eviction scene consistent with those throughout the famine era only members of An Garda Síochána added as the enforcers.

No words needed (credit Mála Spíosraí) pic.twitter.com/JK6NVcFNeU — Eoin Ó Broin (@EOBroin) April 1, 2023

Advertisement

The tweet has been criticised by the justice minister as well as the general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), Antoinette Cunningham, who called it “deeply offensive”.

Shortly after, Simon Harris tweeted:

“Today’s social media post by a leading member of the main opposition party shows what they really think of the Gardai. The mask slips. It’s offensive, inappropriate and disrespectful to the men and women of An Garda Síochána.”

Fine Gael Senator Regina Doherty stated that Ó Broin’s tweet was “a new low” while Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell called on the Sinn Féin TD to delete the tweet.

Eoin o Broin should apologise and delete his tweet. Utterly pathetic, immature behaviour.



It’s this sort of throw away commentary that causes real harm. https://t.co/Fh4L0jCt5i — Alan Farrell TD (@AlanFarrell) April 1, 2023

Read Next Related Reads Government block Sinn Féin bill to extend eviction ban to January 2024 FF's Barry Cowen compares extending eviction ban to 'making sweets free for children' Government wins confidence motion in the Dáil by 86 votes to 67

However, Ó Broin was defended by People Before Profit’s Paul Murphy who called it a “perfectly reasonable depiction of an eviction”.

What will be interesting is whether Eoin is forced to apologise for this perfectly reasonable depiction of an eviction as he was forced to apologise for his perfectly reasonable description of the role of senior civil servants. https://t.co/OuWhBQo0KS — Paul Murphy 🏳️‍⚧️ (@paulmurphy_TD) April 1, 2023

A major protest against the end of the eviction ban took place outside Leinster House today with Labour leader Ivana Bacik, Sinn Féin’s Louise O’Reilly, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett and Independent TD Joan Collins.

A number of charities were also represented at the event, which began at 1pm.