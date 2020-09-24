The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RESTRICTIONS: NPHET will meet later today to consider additional Covid-19 restrictions but could wait to recommend further actions to government until next week.

2. #TAYLOR: A suspect is in custody after two police officers were shot in Kentucky as protests against the death of black woman Breonna Taylor reignite across the US.

3. #TRUMP: Donald Trump has again declined to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses November’s US presidential election.

4. #WEATHER: Wind and rainfall warnings are in place in numerous counties around the country this morning.

5. #CRIME: Gardaí carried out a number of searches yesterday as part of an investigation into organised crime and the murder of gangland hitman Robbie Lawlor.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

6. #SEXUAL ASSAULT: Less than half of sexual assault and harassment concerns reported by students in the 2018/19 academic year were investigated by colleges.

7. #BREXIT: Children in care and modern slavery victims who are EU citizens could “fall through the cracks” and lose their right to live in the UK after Brexit, experts have warned.

8. #HEALTHCARE: Healthcare workers who have been treating seriously ill Covid-19 patients throughout the pandemic are concerned they may have a long winter ahead of them.