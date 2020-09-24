#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 24 September 2020
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 24 Sep 2020, 7:45 AM
43 minutes ago 3,226 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5213461
Image: Shutterstock/vanillaechoes
Image: Shutterstock/vanillaechoes

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RESTRICTIONS: NPHET will meet later today to consider additional Covid-19 restrictions but could wait to recommend further actions to government until next week. 

2. #TAYLOR: A suspect is in custody after two police officers were shot in Kentucky as protests against the death of black woman Breonna Taylor reignite across the US.

3. #TRUMP: Donald Trump has again declined to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses November’s US presidential election. 

4. #WEATHER: Wind and rainfall warnings are in place in numerous counties around the country this morning. 

5. #CRIME: Gardaí carried out a number of searches yesterday as part of an investigation into organised crime and the murder of gangland hitman Robbie Lawlor

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #SEXUAL ASSAULT: Less than half of sexual assault and harassment concerns reported by students in the 2018/19 academic year were investigated by colleges.

7. #BREXIT: Children in care and modern slavery victims who are EU citizens could “fall through the cracks” and lose their right to live in the UK after Brexit, experts have warned.

8. #HEALTHCARE: Healthcare workers who have been treating seriously ill Covid-19 patients throughout the pandemic are concerned they may have a long winter ahead of them.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie