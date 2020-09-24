#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 24 September 2020
Advertisement

Gardaí raid Drogheda mob boss's home as they probe €50K payment to murder serial killer Robbie Lawlor

Robbie Lawlor was shot dead in Belfast in April of this year.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 24 Sep 2020, 6:30 AM
27 minutes ago 2,755 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5213205
Robbie Lawlor.
Image: Facebook
Robbie Lawlor.
Robbie Lawlor.
Image: Facebook

GARDAÍ CARRIED OUT a number of searches yesterday as part of an investigation into organised crime and the murder of gangland hitman Robbie Lawlor. 

Several premises were raided yesterday, including the home of one of the Drogheda feud’s gang leaders. Lawlor is suspected of trying to kill this man in a gun attack in 2018 but failed. 

Lawlor was murdered in west Belfast in April of this year. Gardaí believe that he had been sent up North on a job but was double-crossed. The chief suspects in that murder are two Limerick criminals who have been involved in organised crime for over a decade.

Lawlor is suspected of killing at least six people, including teenager Keane Mulready-Woods, whose remains were discovered in a holdall bag in Coolock. Gardaí believe Lawlor’s murder was payback for both the teen’s killing as well as the attempted murder of one of the gang’s leaders.

Officers arrested two men in Drogheda yesterday. During search operations, a “significant” amount of electronic devices, SIM cards and other important documents were seized, well placed sources told TheJournal.ie.

The link between the Limerick gangs and the Drogheda gang was established shortly after the murder when senior members of the gang were spotted at a services station on the M7 motorway where it is suspected the €50K in cash was handed over to two women just two days after Lawlor was murdered. 

Sources described how there is a wealth of “crystal clear” CCTV showing the handover happening. 

Those two women were arrested and the cash was seized. However, no charges have yet been brought.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí have been working on this investigation since April and a number of intelligence-based operations have been conducted over the last five months, including surveillance of well-known targets. 

Sources told this publication that it appeared the Drogheda gang boss had “let his guard down” before gardaí struck yesterday morning. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie