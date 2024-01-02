GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Gaza

1. Shelling and missile strikes rocked the length of the Gaza Strip overnight into Tuesday, after Israel’s army warned its war against the territory’s Hamas rulers will last through 2024.

Nearly three months of conflict have claimed almost 22,000 lives in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, and devastated much of the besieged territory.

Despite relentless global demands for a ceasefire, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Monday the army was preparing for “prolonged fighting” expected to last “throughout this year”.

Japan

2. At least 48 people are dead after a series of powerful earthquakes hit western Japan, with officials warning people in some areas on Tuesday to stay away from their homes because of a risk of more strong quakes.

Aftershocks continued to shake Ishikawa prefecture and nearby areas a day after a magnitude 7.6 temblor slammed the area on Monday afternoon.

Forty-eight people have been confirmed dead in Ishikawa, an official said. Seven others were seriously injured, while damage to homes was so great that it could not immediately be assessed.

Ukraine

3. Russia today rained missiles on the Ukrainian capital and other cities killing one person and injuring dozens, with downed rockets hitting high-rise buildings and sparking fires.

More than a dozen loud explosions were heard in Kyiv by AFP journalists on Tuesday morning as air defences worked, shaking buildings in the city centre.

In the eastern city of 29, one person was killed and more than 20 injured by “at least four strikes” that damaged multi-storey buildings and civilian infrastructure in the centre, the head of the city’s military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said.

Housing

4. Housing prices during 2023 rose by an average of 3.4%, the smallest increase since 2019, according to the latest Daft.ie House Price Report.

The typical listed price nationwide in the final three months of the year was €320,046, 1.5% lower than in the third quarter and roughly 14% below the Celtic Tiger peak.

The number of homes available to buy nationwide on 1 December 2023 stood at just over 11,100. This is down 27% year-on-year and is the lowest since March 2022. It is also less than half the 2019 average of 24,200.

The Morning Lead

5. Two ships that had been owned by an Irish investment company under a financing arrangement were scrapped on beaches in Bangladesh and India last year, a practice condemned by environmental organisations.

Dublin-based Trade Credebt Limited has said that it was “not directly involved and nor does it participate in the commercial transaction of any ship’s demolition”.

It said other companies, to which it had leased the ships, purchased them before they were dismantled, Valerie Flynn reports in today’s lead story.

Ryan Tubridy

6. Ryan Tubridy will return to the airwaves this morning with a new show on UK station Virgin Radio.

From today, the former RTÉ presenter will host a weekday 10am to 1pm show.

Tubridy’s new show will be presented live from Virgin Radio’s London studio, but will be broadcast simultaneously on Dublin’s Q102.

European elections

7. Ireland will go to the polls in June 2024 to vote for the next set of MEPs to represent the country across three constituencies of the European Parliament.

The election will take place on one day between 6 and 9 June – on the same day as the 2024 local elections.

Muiris O’Cearbhaill has compiled everything you need to know about the elections.

Analysis

8. What is the difference between real and perceived risk? Dr Emma Howard looks at how we weigh up risk and assess dangers.

She writes: “Sometimes when faced with decisions, we are unsure of the consequences resulting from our choices. When there is uncertainty, taking one particular action can lead to several different outcomes.”

Weather forecast

9. And finally, the weather.

Rain will extend northeastwards to most areas this morning, with scattered showers in the northwest, according to Met Éireann.

Some heavy and thundery bursts are possible, especially in the south, and may cause localised flooding.

The rain will gradually clear eastwards through the afternoon and will be followed by brighter spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures will range from seven to 11 degrees Celsius.