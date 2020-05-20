This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 20 May, 2020
The 9 at 9: Wednesday

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 20 May 2020, 8:50 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #OPEN LETTER: Justice minister Charlie Flanagan has rejected calls to close a Direct Provision centre in Kerry, but has apologised to locals for the manner in which it opened.

2. #UNSUITABLE: A letter obtained by TheJournal.ie shows how the HSE has warned that some Direct Provision centres may be “insufficient” for self-isolation for Covid-19 patients.

3. #NEW CASES: Health officials last night confirmed a further 16 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, as well as 51 new cases of the disease.

4. #ANTIBODY TEST: Officials also said that a study to test Irish people for coronavirus antibodies – which will see whether they may have already had the illness without knowing it – is being planned for June.

5. #NO SMOKING: The sale of menthol cigarettes and tobacco is set to be banned in Ireland from today.

6. #ARISE SIR TOM: World War Two fundraiser Thomas Moore, popularly known as Captain Tom, is set to receive a knighthood after raising millions for the NHS in the UK.

7. #WALTER BARTON: The state of Missouri has put to death a man convicted of a murder in 1991, the first execution in the United States after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

8. #NO MORE TALC: Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson has announced it will stop selling talc-based baby powder in the US and Canada.

9. #DISSIDENT THREATS: The North’s First Minister and Deputy First Minister have joined newspaper editors and union leaders in condemning a number of recent threats against journalists in the region.

