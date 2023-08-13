GOOD MORNING.

Temple Bar attack

1. One of the victims of an attack on tourists in Temple Bar has described the moment he and three other English men were assaulted.

The man, who does not wish to be named as he fears for his safety, told The Journal that it is his first time in Dublin and he was on a weekend break.

Crime in Dublin

2. A string of assaults in Dublin’s inner city has made headlines and raised public and political concern about the handling and prevention of serious crime in the capital.

Muiris O’Cearbhaill examined statistics on recorded crime in the Dublin Central North and South districts, from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) to find out whether the problem is getting worse.

HSE report

3. An internal preliminary report has found that a HSE regional manager of elderly care conducted a “seriously flawed” and “biased” investigation into a staff dispute over the care of a patient.

The investigation, which was commissioned by the HSE following a formal complaint by a healthcare assistant alleging major issues around the patient’s care, found that the director ”breached HSE policy” in running the investigation in her own hospital.

Ires Reit

4. Despite owning almost 4,000 homes, Ires Reit is currently one of the worst-performing stocks in the Irish market, and is in the grips of a corporate crisis.

Ires is at the mercy of interest rates, which have risen several times in the past two years.

Hawaii wildfires

5. Anger is growing in Hawaii over the official response to a horrific inferno that levelled a Maui town, killing at least 89 people in the deadliest wildfire in the United States for over 100 years.

More than 2,200 structures were damaged or destroyed as the fire tore through Lahaina, according to official estimates, wreaking $5.5 billion in damage and leaving thousands homeless.

Omagh bombing anniversary

6. Victims’ families, survivors and dignitaries will gather today to mark the 25th anniversary of the Omagh bombing, the deadliest attack of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

On 15 August, 1998, a massive car bomb planted by dissident republicans tore through Omagh’s busy town centre, killing 29 people and injuring 220.

The Explainer

7. News stories of mass drownings in the Mediterranean have become commonplace in headlines over recent years, as people cross the sea in search of asylum and a better life in Europe.

A very similar crisis has been ongoing at the same time in the Andaman Sea as the Rohingya minority flee persecution and discrimination in Myanmar.

The Explainer podcast, in association with the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO), spoke to Michelle Cicic, head of the regional office for DG ECHO in south-southeast Asia Pacific, and Lilianne Fan, the international director and co-founder of the Geutanyoë Foundation, to delve into into what’s happening.

China

8. The death toll from a landslide triggered by heavy rains in northern China has risen to at least four.

A mountain flash flood in the village of Weiziping, south of Xi’an, caused a landslide on Friday which swept away two houses and damaged roads, bridges, electricity supply and other infrastructure, national public radio CNR reported.

UK migrant crisis

9. The British government is under renewed pressure to tackle the crisis of migrant crossings in the Channel following the deaths of six people after a boat sank off the coast of France.

Campaigners described the incident as an “appalling and preventable tragedy” while MPs called for action to stop criminal gangs profiting from the dangerous journeys.