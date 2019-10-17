Actress Felicity Huffman starts prison sentence in college admissions scam

US ACTRESS FELICITY Huffman has reported to a federal prison in California to serve a two-week sentence for her part in the college admissions scandal.

The Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin, is a low-security prison for women in the San Francisco area.

A federal judge in Boston sentenced Huffman last month to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 (€27,000) fine, 250 hours of community service and a year’s probation.

The Desperate Housewives star pleaded guilty in May to fraud and conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 (€13,500) to have a proctor correct her daughter’s Sat answers.

A statement from Huffman’s representative says that she “is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms Huffman’s actions”.

The Oscar nominee, who is married to actor William H. Macy, was the first of more than 30 parents sentenced in an elaborate and wide-ranging scam to help children of the elite secure places in top US colleges.

The scandal erupted in March when the ringleader behind the scam, William “Rick” Singer, admitted running the elaborate fraud which ranged from cheating in entrance exams to bribing coaches to help non-athletic students get scholarships.

Authorities say he was paid about $25 million (€22 million) to bribe coaches and university administrators. He has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with authorities.

In a statement read in court at her sentencing last month, the actress apologised to students and parents.

“I broke the law. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period,” she said.

“My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions,” Huffman added.

Actress Lori Loughlin from 1980s-90s sitcom “Full House” and her husband are facing similar charges. The pair have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.