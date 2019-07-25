Adare Manor set to host 2026 Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy at Adare Manor, as the launch of 2020 JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor.

THE GOVERNMENT IS today expected to sign off on a proposal that would see the Ryder Cup held in Ireland in 2026.

The JP McManus owned Adare Manor in Co Limerick is primed to host the biennial event in seven years time.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross is expected to bring a memo to Cabinet this morning that will seek to licence the event, following months of discussions with the European Tour.

Ross briefed his Cabinet colleagues last November on the work being done behind the scenes and the meetings held in the months previous.

The minister attended the Ryder Cup in Paris and met with organisers of the European Tour primarily to discuss potential future hosting of the tournament in Ireland.

As a follow up to that visit, the CEO and Deputy CEO of the European Tour met with the Taoiseach and the minister on 5 November 2018.

Once approval is given later today, Adare Manor will be confirmed as the venue for the tournament.

The tournament between Europe and the United States was previously held in Ireland in 2006 at the K Club in Co Kildare.

With reporting from Christina Finn