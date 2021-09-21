Aer Lingus ground crew reject structural changes as airline warns of 'profound' pandemic effect

AER LINGUS GROUND crew have rejected proposed structural changes put forward by the company amid ongoing pressure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ground crew turned down the proposal today days after cabin crew members rejected a similar ballot, voting against a pay freeze for the next several years.

Among staff hired on post-2009 contracts, 257 of 325 rejected the proposal. Of 199 ground staff on contracts from pre-2009, 174 voted against the measures.

The Journal has contacted Aer Lingus for comment.

A Covid Recovery Agreement published by Aer Lingus and SIPTU at the start of the month outlined that the pandemic has had a “profound effect” on the airline and that the “challenge now faced is many times worse than anything we have experienced previously and will take a number of years to recover from”.

The document set out that there would be a pay freeze until December 2024 with no pay increases during that time and that no discretionary annual vouchers would be issued.

The sick leave policy for new entrants would provide for no sick days during the first six months; three weeks’ certified and two days’ uncertified leave after the probationary period; six weeks’ certified and two days’ uncertified for between one and three years’ service; and up to 13 weeks on full pay followed by 39 weeks at half pay for over three years of service.

Last week, the airline’s cabin crew were told they faced “imminent” temporary lay-offs as they rejected a ballot on the structural changes.

Aer Lingus said its voluntary severance programme is to close and that no further severance offers will be made under the scheme.

Former Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger said this evening that “despite threats of outsourcing and layoffs, Aer Lingus ground staff have voted to reject management austerity package”.

She said it was a “real sign that workers aren’t going to roll over and be reduced to poverty to pay for a global pandemic”.

In May, Aer Lingus told its ground operations crew at Cork Airport that would be put on temporary lay-offs from 12 September until 22 November while the airport’s runway was reconstructed.

SIPTU’s Neil McGowan said the workers, who would not have qualified for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, were “extremely disappointed” and had already “been on significantly reduced earnings throughout the pandemic”.

However, the airline later said that it would not lay-off the workers on the assurance that the government would extend its Employee Wage Subsidy Scheme.