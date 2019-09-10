The UK Parliament is closed, so what happens next?

THE UK PARLIAMENT is closed.

After rejecting Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s second attempt to force a general election, parliament has been suspended.

This past week saw a group of cross-party MPs seize control of the Commons to force through a bill aimed at blocking a no-deal Brexit, veteran Tory MPs ejected from the Conservative Party and Jacob Rees-Mogg lie supine across Commons leather.

Yet what happens now?

MPs are due back in parliament on 14 October for what’s known as the Queen’s Speech, which officially opens the House of Commons once more.

Three days later on the 17th, EU leaders will gather for a crucial summit in Brussels. It should become clearer at this point if Johnson intends to take Britain out of the EU with a deal or without a deal.

Johnson had promised MPs a vote on his Brexit strategy scheduled for 21 and 22 October. Yet, of course, there is the Benn Bill, which was passed into law yesterday.

The bill is designed to extend Article 50 and prevent the UK from leaving the EU without a deal. It would push the current Brexit deadline of 31 October to next year at the earliest and put a ban on a no-deal Brexit on the statute books.

One of the conditions of the bill is that Johnson must either seek MPs’ approval for a withdrawal deal or their approval for a no-deal Brexit by 19 October.

Neither of those seem likely outcomes.

If Johnson has done neither of these by then, he must request a Brexit extension from the EU until 31 January 2020, the bill states.

Johnson, however, has said that he’d rather be “dead in a ditch” than demand an Article 50 extension. He has also said he’d follow the law, though.

All in all, after a week of rejections, ejections and rebellions, now is the calm before the proverbial.

In the meantime, the Labour Party is gearing up for its annual conference which will take place in Brighton from 21 to 25 September.

Two days later on the 27th, the Conservative Party will descend on Manchester for its assembly.

And a general election? Don’t count it out.

The opposition have said that there should only be an election once a Brexit delay is secured. At this stage, we’re looking at late October or November before Britain takes to the polls.