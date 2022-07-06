The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #UK POLITICS: Embattled UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had a high-pressure afternoon after a number of ministers resigned from government. Keep up-to-date with the latest on our liveblog.
2. #UKRAINE: The Taoiseach has held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv as part of a visit to discuss how Ireland and the EU can support Ukraine.
3. #POULTRY: A new report from The Journal‘s investigative platform Noteworthy revealed serious concerns over the authenticity of files used in some poultry farm planning cases in Northern Ireland.
4. #GREEN LABEL: The European Parliament has voted down an objection to labelling gas and nuclear power as sustainable energy sources, effectively approving a proposal that has created significant contention since January.
5. #EMPTY: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has announced plans to bring forward a Vacant Property Tax as part of Budget 2023.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS