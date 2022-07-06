#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 6 July 2022
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 6 Jul 2022, 4:55 PM
25 minutes ago 476 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5809660
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #UK POLITICS: Embattled UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had a high-pressure afternoon after a number of ministers resigned from government. Keep up-to-date with the latest on our liveblog.

2. #UKRAINE: The Taoiseach has held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv as part of a visit to discuss how Ireland and the EU can support Ukraine.

3. #POULTRY: A new report from The Journal‘s investigative platform Noteworthy revealed serious concerns over the authenticity of files used in some poultry farm planning cases in Northern Ireland.

4. #GREEN LABEL: The European Parliament has voted down an objection to labelling gas and nuclear power as sustainable energy sources, effectively approving a proposal that has created significant contention since January.

5. #EMPTY: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has announced plans to bring forward a Vacant Property Tax as part of Budget 2023.

