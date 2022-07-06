Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Johnson faces Prime Minister’s Questions and a committee hearing this afternoon.
EMBATTLED UK LEADER Boris Johnson has a high-pressure afternoon as he faces the febrile atmosphere of the House of Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions this lunchtime followed by a grilling from a smaller group of MPs on Westminster’s powerful Liaison Committee.
It comes after a dramatic 24 hours that saw two of his highest profile ministers quit, triggering what many commentators believe is the beginning of the end of his premiership.
‘I am instinctively a team player … treading the tightrope between loyalty and integrity has become impossible in recent months.’
Sajid Javid is up now for a personal statement.
He insists he is ‘not one of life’s quitters’.
‘There is so much I planned for the long term.’
But ‘institutions and integrity’ come first today.
Current affairs are peppered into the questions, with Johnson’s future dominating the discussion.
But he’s not getting off easy with bread-and-butter issues: he dismissed a question over reports that he wanted to build an expensive treehouse in the grounds of Chequers as “fantasy”.
Labour MP Matt Western stressed that public-sector workers like teachers and nurses were struggling on current salaries.
He said: “They, and indeed working people everywhere, are struggling to pay their rents and their mortgages. Given they can barely afford a £150,000 mortgage on a new home, can he tell this House how he can afford a £150,000 treehouse?”
Johnson replied: “What I can tell him is that up and down the country, rather than talking about fantasy infrastructure, I can tell him about real infrastructure, we are helping to unite and level up the people of this country with £650 billion of investment.”
Labour’s Andrew Slaughter says this may be Johnson’s ‘final PMQs.’
Here are some of the early potential frontrunners to replace Johnson as Prime Minister, if he does go:
Jeremy Hunt
The former foreign secretary and ex-health secretary has been a persistent backbench critic of Mr Johnson and has called on the Prime Minister to quit.
Mr Hunt is widely expected to make a fresh bid for the leadership if there is a contest, having been runner-up to Mr Johnson in 2019, and is among the early favourites with bookmakers.
Sajid Javid
Along with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Mr Javid’s resignation on Tuesday caused chaos in Number 10, as the Health Secretary from famously humble beginnings left the Government.
Mr Javid made it to the final four in the contest to replace Theresa May as Tory leader in 2019, but dropped out and subsequently endorsed Mr Johnson.
Penny Mordaunt
Another frontrunner with the bookies, Ms Mordaunt made waves in 2019 as the UK’s first female defence secretary before being fired by Mr Johnson shortly after becoming PM.
Ms Mordaunt has many strings to her bow – she is a Royal Navy reservist, the current trade minister and a former reality television contestant, having appeared on the Tom Daley-fronted diving show Splash.
Rishi Sunak
The former Chancellor’s calm and measured delivery during televised Covid briefings, and his viral declaration of love for a popular soft drink, will have endeared him to those perhaps not always plugged in to the political goings-on, as well as his resignation on matters of principle on Tuesday.
But his stock took a tumble more recently following disclosures that his wife had non-dom status for tax purposes, and that he was too slow to respond to the cost-of-living crisis.
Liz Truss
The Foreign Secretary has made little secret of her leadership ambitions, with a series of high-profile interventions and photo opportunities in which she appeared to be channelling late PM Margaret Thatcher.
Her hard line on Ukraine, insisting Russian forces must be driven from the country, and threats to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol with the EU, play well with sections of the party.
Tom Tugendhat
The polyglot chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee became the first to announce his intention to stand for leader should Mr Johnson be turfed out – with his declaration made in January.
A Remainer in 2016, the former soldier has been a trenchant critic of Mr Johnson – a stance that would appear to have cost him any chance of ministerial preferment under the current leadership.
He recently sought to distance himself from a call by his fellow Remainer, Defence Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood, for the UK to rejoin the EU single market.
Ben Wallace
The Defence Secretary has won admirers in Westminster for his straight-talking and straightforward approach, particularly among Tory MPs who pressed for the UK to increase its defence spending, although cuts to the size of the Army remain a cause for concern.
Mr Wallace, who served in the Scots Guards, remains a key voice in the UK’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and this increased exposure could assist any leadership bid.
He has consistently supported Mr Johnson, but has pressed the case for increased defence spending.
Nadhim Zahawi
The former education secretary is regarded by some as a “safe pair of hands” if other candidates prove too divisive – indeed he was the man trusted to take on the broadcast round of interviews on Wednesday morning, on his first full day in his new job as Chancellor.
Iraqi-born Mr Zahawi was a successful businessman and came to wider prominence as vaccines minister during the pandemic where he was credited with playing a key part in the successful rollout of the jab.
Johnson has vowed not to resign, it seems, but his fate may lie in the hands of the 1922 committee.
The Committee – the parliamentary group of Tory backbench MPs who are not ministers or ministerial aides – is due to elect a new 18-member executive committee.
Crucially, they have a key role to play in leadership elections, including determining the rules by which a sitting leader can be challenged.
What do the rules say at the moment?
The leader must face a vote of confidence if 15% of the parliamentary party write to the committee chairman calling for one.
If the leader survives, however, there cannot be another confidence vote for 12 months – which should mean Mr Johnson is safe until June next year.
However, that could all change if the new executive votes to re-write the existing rules.
‘The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances … is to keep going,’ Johnson says when asked if there were any circumstances in which he would resign.
SNP leader in the House of Commons Ian Blackford likens Johnson to the dead parrot from Monty Python.
‘The only way the country can get the fresh start it deserves is by getting rid of the lot of them,’ says Starmer.
He says change at the top isn’t enough.
Johnson says Labour doesn’t have a plan, the Tories do – having to raise his voice over boos and ruckus in the chamber.
Starmer lists some of the controversies Johnson has faced during his tenure, remarking that by quitting now, senior government members are ‘rats’ running from a sinking ship.
Johnson retorts with Starmer’s voting record on crime, and his role in the ‘Beergate‘ controversy.
‘What a pathetic spectacle,’ Starmer responds
Jo Churchill has just resigned as a minister at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
In a tweet she said: “It is with a heavy heart that I have this morning tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister. I will not be doing media interviews on this matter.”
Starmer: ‘I’m not asking for bluster and half-truth. We’ve had enough of that.’
Johnson says in response that he abhors ‘bullying and abuse of power’.
Labour leader Keir Starmer is up.
He reads a testimony from a victim of Chris Pincher and blasts Johnson for knowing about his conduct and ‘promoting him to a position of power anyway’.
Johnson starts speaking in the House of Commons: ‘Today is a big day.’
He goes on to describe cost-cutting measures being brought in.
He also wishes England and Northern Ireland luck in the women’s Euros.
He offhandedly remarks he will have ‘many’ meetings today, rousing the house.
The House of Commons is filling up for Prime Minister’s Questions.
The Daily Mail reporting that the 1922 Committee – comprised of Tory backbenchers – is making contingency plans for a leadership contest next week
Tory source says 1922 Committee drawing up contingency plans for leadership hustings to start as soon as Monday. Would allow time to complete run-off before recess, with Tory members voting on the final two in August. But would require the PM to be gone this week…
— Jason Groves (@JasonGroves1) July 6, 2022
Johnson has just left Downing Street and got straight into his car – he ignored the flurry of questions from waiting journalists.
There’s a gaggle of press outside 10 Downing St.
Johnson is due to face Prime Minister’s Questions at noon.
Victoria Atkins, the Home Office Minister, has also just resigned.
She posted a resignation letter on Twitter.
Ipswich Conservative MP Tom Hunt has submitted a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister and called for him to resign, saying “events of the past week have been the straw that has broken the camel’s back”.
He said in a Facebook post: “I have come to the conclusion, like a large number of my colleagues, that it’s in the best interests of my constituents, the country and the Conservative Party for the Prime Minister to step down.
“A continuation of the status quo cannot continue and, regretfully, I believe that the Prime Minister’s tenure in office has run its course.”
Two more Tory politicians have resigned in the last half hour: John Glen, the MP for Salisbury, and Kensington’s Felicity Buchan.
With deep regret I am resigning from the government.
I will not be doing media interviews regarding this. pic.twitter.com/IT0C50g8My
— John Glen MP (@JohnGlenUK) July 6, 2022
It is with great sadness that I have tendered my resignation today as a Parliamentary Private Secretary in the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Please find my resignation letter below. pic.twitter.com/SbBqNGO5Pn
— Felicity Buchan MP (@FelicityBuchan) July 6, 2022
