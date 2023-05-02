Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the day’s biggest news stories.
1. #GARDAÍ Time limits were met in only 23 GSOC complaints that gardaí were assigned and completed in 2022, a Noteworthy investigation has found.
2. #PHARMACIES The government is examining proposals that would allow for pharmacists to assess and treat minor illnesses.
3. #SUDAN 246 Irish citizens and their dependents have now been evacuated from Sudan.
4. #LIMERICK Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the discovery of a woman’s body at a hotel in Limerick City.
5. #INTEREST RATES The European Central Bank is expected to announce another interest rate increase after inflation in the eurozone inched higher last month.
