1. #GARDAÍ Time limits were met in only 23 GSOC complaints that gardaí were assigned and completed in 2022, a Noteworthy investigation has found. 

2. #PHARMACIES The government is examining proposals that would allow for pharmacists to assess and treat minor illnesses.

3. #SUDAN 246 Irish citizens and their dependents have now been evacuated from Sudan.

4. #LIMERICK Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the discovery of a woman’s body at a hotel in Limerick City.

5. #INTEREST RATES The European Central Bank is expected to announce another interest rate increase after inflation in the eurozone inched higher last month.

