Wednesday 13 September 2023
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5
1.1k
0
1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #RTÉ RTÉ is introducing a recruitment freeze and spending cutbacks amid ongoing concerns about the State broadcaster’s financial situation. 

2. #LIBYA Rescuers have found more than 2,000 bodies in the wreckage of a Libyan city where floodwaters broke dams and washed away neighbourhoods and fear more than 5,000 could be dead. 

3. #ORGAN TRAFFICKING Suspected trafficking for organ removal was recorded for the first time in Ireland last year, according to a new anti-trafficking report from the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.

4. #GARDAÍ Garda Commissioner Drew Harris described the landslide no confidence vote in his leadership by rank and file gardaí as a “kick in the teeth”. 

5. #EUROPE European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen delivered her annual state of the union address, focusing on economic concerns, climate change and EU expansion.

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
