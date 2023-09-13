Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.
1. #RTÉ RTÉ is introducing a recruitment freeze and spending cutbacks amid ongoing concerns about the State broadcaster’s financial situation.
2. #LIBYA Rescuers have found more than 2,000 bodies in the wreckage of a Libyan city where floodwaters broke dams and washed away neighbourhoods and fear more than 5,000 could be dead.
3. #ORGAN TRAFFICKING Suspected trafficking for organ removal was recorded for the first time in Ireland last year, according to a new anti-trafficking report from the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.
4. #GARDAÍ Garda Commissioner Drew Harris described the landslide no confidence vote in his leadership by rank and file gardaí as a “kick in the teeth”.
5. #EUROPE European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen delivered her annual state of the union address, focusing on economic concerns, climate change and EU expansion.
