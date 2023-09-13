RTÉ boss Kevin Bakhurst announces 'immediate' recruitment freeze and spending cutbacks

RTÉ IS INTRODUCING a recruitment freeze and spending cutbacks amid ongoing concerns about the State broadcaster’s financial situation.

In a note sent to employees today, Director General Kevin Bakhurst confirmed the introduction of “a recruitment freeze with immediate effect”.

He also said he is “stopping all discretionary spend to preserve cash whilst we get clarity on our financial position in going forward”.

The statement to staff continued: “I regret having to do this as it will impact on our coverage and on our investment in equipment and our digital plans.

“However, given the steep fall in the licence fee and the uncertainty over interim funding, it is the only responsible thing that we can do.

“I hope we will have more clarity over interim funding in the coming days and weeks and of course I will update you in more detail when I can.”

Bakhurst confirmed the news ahead of an appearance by him and other senior RTÉ officials at the Oireachtas Media Committee this afternoon.

Earlier today committee chairperson Niamh Smyth said RTÉ shouldn’t get any extra funding from the Government until the State broadcaster provides full transparency about its finances.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Smyth said “not one red cent” in additional funding should be given to RTÉ until all outstanding questions are answered.

The Fianna Fáil TD said it is unacceptable the broadcaster won’t say who its top 100 earners are.

Top 100 earners

In a previous appearance by RTÉ officials before the committee, Oireachtas members requested a list of the top 100 earners as well as their salaries.

The broadcaster’s representatives had at the time indicated they were willing to supply this information. However, these details were not included in a tranche of 178 documents sent to committee members yesterday.

In a note to members of the committee, RTÉ said it had not questioned employees over whether they were prepared to have their names released, citing GDPR reasons.

“It remains inappropriate to ask staff for permission to release their names alongside their salaries,” the note reads.

RTÉ said it “doubts that the collection of permissions and/or publication of details could be conducted in accordance with the GDPR”.

The documents contain details on a number of financial and personnel matters at RTÉ, including the fact that 61 people received a car allowance last year costing a total of €656,651.

Smyth told Morning Ireland: “There are 1,800 staff working in RTÉ and the vast majority of them are not the top 100 earners.

“[The documents] give us a snapshot in time of where the wages and salaries are going and ultimately paints a picture of the tipping balance in terms of the financial circumstance that RTÉ finds itself in.”

‘€50 million gap’

RTÉ reported a €2.8 million deficit for 2022 – the majority of which was due to the failure of Toy Show The Musical.

The broadcaster anticipates a loss of up to €21 million in TV licence fee revenue by the end of this year and has requested €34.5 million in interim funding from the Government.

Smyth said this funding should not be forthcoming until full transparency has been achieved.

“There is a much bigger issue here and they cannot expect either the minister or the government of the day to plug a €50 million gap or hole without absolute clarity and transparency about how money has been spent,” she stated.

Committee member Alan Dillon echoed this sentiment on Today with Claire Byrne.

The Fine Gael TD said it’s “really important” the Government is convinced RTÉ is “serious about real change”.

Dillon said he has confidence in Bakhurst and “the way he’s approached things”, but added that Bakhurst must today outline “orders that he may introduce to reduce costs” and the “measures he is focusing on in his strategic vision report, which is due to be ready next month”.

OPW Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan yesterday said the broadcaster should consider selling its site in Donnybrook in Dublin 4 if it needs money.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One yesterday, O’Donovan said selling the asset could yield upwards of €300 million.

“If Virgin Media can broadcast out of an industrial estate in Ballymount, it begs the question why are RTÉ broadcasting out of one of the most lucrative sites in western Europe,” the junior minister said.

He added that RTÉ has “some neck” asking the Government for more money after recent scandals including controversy over Ryan Tubridy’s pay. The presenter’s salary was under-reported by €120,000 between 2017 and 2019 – a situation that ultimately resulted in him leaving the broadcaster.

Nearly all of the RTÉ’s board members will attend the committee meeting at 1.30pm today, including Bakhurst, Chairperson Siún Ní Raghallaigh, Acting Deputy Director General Adrian Lynch, Director of Legal Affairs Paula Mullooly, Director of Human Resources Eimear Cusack and Group Financial Controller Mike Fives.