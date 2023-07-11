Here are the main points from this morning's Oireachtas committee hearing

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
RYAN TUBRIDY AND his agent Noel Kelly appeared before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee this morning to answer questions about undisclosed payments made to the star presenter by RTÉ.
The meeting began at 11am today and concluded at lunchtime.
Here’s a rundown of the main takeaway’s from the meeting:
