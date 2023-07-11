Advertisement

Tuesday 11 July 2023 Dublin: 19°C
Oireachtas TV Tubridy speaking at this morning's hearing.
# Ryan Tubridy
Here are the main points from this morning's Oireachtas committee hearing
Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly appeared before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee to answer questions about the payment scandal at RTÉ.
5.3k
4
40 minutes ago

RYAN TUBRIDY AND his agent Noel Kelly appeared before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee this morning to answer questions about undisclosed payments made to the star presenter by RTÉ.

The meeting began at 11am today and concluded at lunchtime. 

Here’s a rundown of the main takeaway’s from the meeting:

  • You can look back at this morning’s coverage here
  • After opening proceedings, PAC chair Brian Stanley expressed concern that documents  from Tubridy and Kelly relating to today’s committee hearings were published this morning at around 8:30am. A number of committee members echoed that concern. 
  • In his opening statement, Kelly described the ongoing scandal as “entirely a mess of RTÉ’s own making” and that it had caused “a lot of distress”. He also said Tubridy had been made the “poster boy” for the debacle. “This is not the Ryan Tubridy scandal. This is the RTÉ scandal,” he said. 
  • Tubridy used his opening statement to outline what he called “seven material untruths” that had come out of recent meetings with RTÉ executives. 
  • Tubridy said his decision to leave the Late Late Show had was not connected to the payment scandal.
  • Tubridy said he wants to get back on the radio working for RTÉ “as soon as possible”. 
  • Many of today’s questions focussed on the labelling of invoices submitted by Kelly’s company as “consultancy fees”, something Kelly repeatedly told committee members had been done at RTÉ’s instruction. 
  • Colm Burke asked Noel Kelly why he didn’t “raise concerns” when he saw that invoices were to be paid to a UK company and not Renault. Kelly said he “didn’t raise the question”. 
  • Tubridy and Kelly both stated that the presenter had taken a 20% reduction in pay at a time when RTÉ was making cuts. Alan Kelly disputed that saying “there was no 20% drop in salary in real terms, and to say so has no credibility whatsoever…  it was absorbed in a different way, that is quite obvious.”
  • Finally, Noel Kelly said that he essentially didn’t know former director general Dee Forbes and had only met her with her legal team in an official capacity. 

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
