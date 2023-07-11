LIVE: Ryan Tubridy to tell Oireachtas he wants to 'set record straight and call out some untruths'

RYAN TUBRIDY AND his agent Noel Kelly will today appear before two Oireachtas committees today over RTÉ’s failure to disclose €345,000 worth of payments to the presenter.

First up for both men is the Public Accounts Committee at 11am followed at 3pm by Media Committee.

The opening statements of both men have been sent to committe members ahead of their apperance, with both presenting a strong defence of their actions.

Tubridy will outline “seven untruths” before the commitees about what he called his “darkest hour both professionally and personally”.

Tubridy has not presented his weekday morning radio programme since the issues at RTÉ came to light on 22 June, with RTÉ’s new director general yesterday suggesting that his future at the network may hinge on this week’s events.

Ryan Tubridy has been made the “poster boy” for the undeclared payments scandal at RTE, Noel Kelly will tell the committee. He will say: “For the past number of years, Ryan has continued to perform at the highest level; working with colleagues and leading shows which bring in tens of millions (of euros) in commercial (activities) and raise tens of millions for charities through the Toy Show Appels and through Covid appeals, and so on. “We have heard a lot about RTÉ’s public service ethos but let’s call a spade a spade. RTÉ is a hybrid organisation. “Its commercial activities are key to keeping the station afloat, maintaining jobs and creating content. “Ryan has been a huge driver of RTÉ’s successful commercial activities for the past 14 years. “Ryan and I have attracted a horrendous amount of criticism and abuse in the past few weeks because he is such a high-profile and successful figure in Ireland, and he has been made the poster boy for this scandal. “That is undeserved.” In his opening statement, Noel Kelly says: ”We trusted RTÉ. It’s not some unknown start-up, with opaque funding, a chequered past or a record for dodgy financial dealings. “It’s a national institution. Almost 100 years old. A massive business turning over hundreds of millions of euros each year. It has internal and external auditors. It has a heavyweight board. Teams of financial advisors and accountants. “As Mr Bakhurst said yesterday, RTÉ has robust processes and rigorous oversight of finances in many parts of the organisation. That is what we assumed too. Why would we suspect they were hiding information about one of their key contracts. Why would they even do that?” RTÉ has issued a statement this morning following the release of the opening statements from Tubridy and Kelly. It reads: “RTÉ rejects the claim that an incorrect version of events was presented to the Joint Oireachtas Committee and/or to the Dáil Committee of Public Accounts regarding RTÉ’s agreement to underwrite payments of €75,000 per contract year due to Mr Tubridy. “For clarity, the claim relates specifically to an email that was sent by the former CFO of RTÉ to NK Management on 20 February 2020, which is being characterised as a contractual commitment on the part of RTÉ to underwrite the payments in question. “RTÉ does not accept this characterisation. RTÉ’s position is that the email of 20 February 2020 formed part of the discussions and engagement between it and NK Management in relation to the proposed new TV and radio contract with Mr Tubridy/Tuttle Productions and did not comprise a binding legal or contractual commitment on its part. “RTÉ’s position is as per previous statements: that, until the verbal commitment given by the former Director General during the call on 7 May 2020, it had not agreed to underwrite the €75,000 payment per contract year.” On the Renault deal, Noel Kelly said that the idea was RTÉ’s and not his. “You will see in the email that this is where the idea of a Commercial Sponsorship with a 3rd Party with an annual fee of €75,000 is first suggested. It comes from RTÉ.” “Indeed, the then Chief Financial Officer emailed us on the 19th of December 2019, and she set out the actual earnings for each of the relevant years correctly,” Kelly says in his statement. Kelly said that he and Tubridy had asked RTÉ to give them “reasonable” notice ahead of presenter salaries being published. They claimed this did not happen. “If they had done that, we would have had Qme to check the figures and avoid errors. However, RTE ignored our request for reasons which l don’t understand.” Noel Kelly began his statement with a list of documents that he and Tubridy were handing over to the committee. He then began to discuss the declaration of payments between 2017 and 2019. “This issue has caused a lot of distress,” he wrote. “It’s entirely a mess of RTE’s own making. Ryan’s 2015 contract clearly states the fees he was to receive in each of the following five years. They are set out in clause 8.1 of the contract. He received those fees exactly. Nothing more. Nothing less.” The briefing documents being provided to the Oireachtas today from Tubridy and Kelly can be read here. Noel Kelly’s opening statement to the PAC can be read in full here. Ryan Tubridy’s opening statement to the PAC can be read in full here. Tubridy will close his opening statement by saying: “In closing, I would like to thank the many people from across the country who have taken time to stop me on the street or send me cards or messages of support these past few weeks. “I have always found the Irish people to be very fair, and I am hopeful that they will see from my statement and my appearance here today that I am determined to inform them of the truth and to demonstrate that I have nothing to hide. “I am also hopeful that I will soon get back on air to do the job I love.” He will tell the committee he is “particularly upset and disappointed” about the “decision and framing” of the RTÉ statement on 22 June which he will say “inextricably linked” his name to “this whole fiasco”. Tubridy will tell the committee that his “agent had already pointed out to RTÉ in 2020 that we thought the manner in which they were planning to account for my earnings in 2017, 2018 and 2019 was incorrect”. “We had understood that they accepted our position, so by the time they released the figures, I assumed that the CFO, the financial professionals in RTÉ and the external auditors who had audited the accounts in 2017, 2018 and 2019 had accountancy reasons for accounting for it the way they did,” he will say. Tubridy will tell the committee that his company earnings “fully reflect” what he earned “in these and all subsequent years”. The seventh “untruth” that Tubridy will outline is that he “did not ask RTÉ about their under-declarations of my earnings when they released the 2017, 2018 and 2019 earnings on the one day, January 20th 2021″. “This is a question I did not ask at the time, and one I should have asked. I fully accept that,” he will say. He will tell the committee that at the end of his 2015-2020 contract, his agent advised him that he was entitled to a €120,000 payment, “that has been variously called a loyalty, end-of contract or exit payment”. “I did not invoice for that payment. I did not pursure the payment and I did not receive any payment. The document provided to you today bear this out. In my simple view, I had foregone a €120,000 payment – not taken it. But because of how RTÉ reported that decision in their accounts, the narrative of the last three weeks has been that not only did I take this payment but that I somehow contrived to hide it. I reiterate; I actually waived my entitlement to their payment, and I did not receive one cent of it. I hid nothing. I had nothing to hide,” he will say. Tubridy will tell the committee that it is “not true” that he “was aware that RTÉ were trying to conceal payments” to him. He will also tell the committee that it is “not true” that “there was a secret agreement with Renault” that he “tried to conceal”. The committee will hear from Tubridy that it is “not true” that “RTÉ’s underwriting of Renault’s payment obligations was a secret”. Tubridy will also tell the committee that is is “not true” that he “was covertly or secretly ‘overpaid’ by RTÉ”. “I was not overpaid by RTÉ at any point. I fully accept I am very well-paid but I

"I was paid fully in accordance with my contract, which my agent negotiated openly, honestly and in good faith," he will say. "There are no over-payments. "There are RTÉ's under-declarations – which we challenged them on back in 2020 – and there are RTÉ's over-declarations of what they actually paid me in 2020 and 2021. This has caused justifiable anger among my colleagues. I understand their anger. The upshot of RTÉ's inaccurate declarations is an impression that I have been less than honest. This is not the case." Tubridy will also tell the Oireachtas that the suggestion his decision to retire from the Late Late Show was "prompted by this whole debacle" is "not true". "I was not aware of any of this debacle when I decided to retire from the Late Late Show," he will say. In his opening statement to the committee, Tubridy will say that he wants to "set the record straight and to call out some untruths". Tubridy will tell the Oireachtas that the claim he did not take a pay cut from RTÉ in 2020 is "not true". "I took a 20% pay cut from RTÉ in my 2020-2025 contract. That's it. I took a 20% pay cut from RTÉ. I am obliged to do 205 radio shows and 38 live two-hour Late Late Shows under this contract," Tubridy will say. "I am an independent contractor. I get no pension or entitlements from RTÉ. Under the terms of my contract I am allowed to do additional work outside of RTÉ. I stress that there is nothing morally, ethically or legally wrong with me or any independent contractor doing additional work for another client outside of RTÉ," he will say. "But to be clear – I took a pay cut from RTÉ of 20% in 2020 for each of the five years of my contract, at a cost of €525,000 to me over the length of that contract." Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly's opening statements to the PAC have been published ahead of the hearing this morning. A statement issued on behalf of Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly ahead of the PAC this morning said the Committee is being provided with Tubridy's 2015 and 2020 contracts with RTÉ, the broadcaster is reporting. Speaking ahead of the PAC hearing, Tubridy said: "We will be presenting key documents and new information to the two Committees which we believe will bring maximum transparency to the situation and address much of the misinformation which has circulated over the past three weeks. "This is the first opportunity we have had to set out the full facts of what occurred, and we have spent weeks reviewing all the information about these issues."

