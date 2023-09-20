EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #LEAVING CERT Education Minister Norma Foley has postponed plans to introduce teacher-based assessment for the Leaving Cert, pointing to Artificial Intelligence as a primary reason.

Advertisement

2. #TROUBLES A new report from Queen’s University said that most families of Troubles victims were inadequately compensated for the deaths of their loved ones, with some receiving as little as £43 to arrange burials.

3. #TEMPLE STREET The Tánaiste slapped down suggestions that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly should return from a UN summit in New York to answer questions in the Dáil over the crisis in paediatric orthopaedic surgery at Temple Street Children’s hospital.

4. #GARDA ROSTERS A garda union has been told it will be presented with a “number of options” at a meeting tomorrow to try to end an ongoing dispute between rank-and-file gardaí and senior management over rostering.

5. #AZERBAIJAN Azerbaijan announced that it has called off its offence in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh after separatist Armenian forces agreed to lay down their weapons.