EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.
1. #LEAVING CERT Education Minister Norma Foley has postponed plans to introduce teacher-based assessment for the Leaving Cert, pointing to Artificial Intelligence as a primary reason.
2. #TROUBLES A new report from Queen’s University said that most families of Troubles victims were inadequately compensated for the deaths of their loved ones, with some receiving as little as £43 to arrange burials.
3. #TEMPLE STREET The Tánaiste slapped down suggestions that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly should return from a UN summit in New York to answer questions in the Dáil over the crisis in paediatric orthopaedic surgery at Temple Street Children’s hospital.
4. #GARDA ROSTERS A garda union has been told it will be presented with a “number of options” at a meeting tomorrow to try to end an ongoing dispute between rank-and-file gardaí and senior management over rostering.
5. #AZERBAIJAN Azerbaijan announced that it has called off its offence in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh after separatist Armenian forces agreed to lay down their weapons.
