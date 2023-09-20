Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 20 September 2023 Dublin: 14°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
1.1k
0
1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #LEAVING CERT Education Minister Norma Foley has postponed plans to introduce teacher-based assessment for the Leaving Cert, pointing to Artificial Intelligence as a primary reason.

2. #TROUBLES A new report from Queen’s University said that most families of Troubles victims were inadequately compensated for the deaths of their loved ones, with some receiving as little as £43 to arrange burials.

3. #TEMPLE STREET The Tánaiste slapped down suggestions that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly should return from a UN summit in New York to answer questions in the Dáil over the crisis in paediatric orthopaedic surgery at Temple Street Children’s hospital.

4. #GARDA ROSTERS A garda union has been told it will be presented with a “number of options” at a meeting tomorrow to try to end an ongoing dispute between rank-and-file gardaí and senior management over rostering.

5. #AZERBAIJAN Azerbaijan announced that it has called off its offence in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh after separatist Armenian forces agreed to lay down their weapons.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     