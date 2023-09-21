EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #ENERGY SECURITY A government review into the security of Ireland’s energy supply that will guide the development of new infrastructure should be published in the coming weeks.

2. #UKRAINE Poland said it will no longer arm Ukraine and instead focus on its own defence as the two allies clashed at a key moment in Kyiv’s pushback against Russia.

3. #COURT A judge ordered a senior Department of Justice official accused of possessing child abuse images and videos to appear in court next month to be served with the book of evidence for his trial.

4. #IVEAGH MARKETS Two ministers announced approval “in principle” of €9 million in funding for conservation works in the Iveagh Markets in Dublin 8.

5. #RUPERT MURDOCH Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is retiring as chairman of his Fox and News Corp businesses.