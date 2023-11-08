Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 8 November 2023 Dublin: 8°C
GOOD EVENING

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

1.0k
0
1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ASHLING MURPHY The jury deliberations in the trial of Jozef Puska, who denies murdering 23-year-old school teacher Ashling Murphy, commenced this afternoon and have been adjourned to tomorrow morning.

2. GAZA Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing on foot in a surge away from the fighting and intense bombardment in Gaza as Israel said it was tightening the “stranglehold” around Hamas.

3. #CLIMATE CRISIS Last month was the hottest October of modern records globally, according to Europe’s climate monitor, with 2023 likely to be the warmest year.

4. #UKRAINE The European Commission has recommended opening formal membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova, in a major show of support for Kyiv as it battles Russia.

5. #CHASE An armed garda fired a gunshot into the cab of a stolen truck in Cork this morning during a pursuit in which the lorry rammed several cars.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags