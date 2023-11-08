EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ASHLING MURPHY The jury deliberations in the trial of Jozef Puska, who denies murdering 23-year-old school teacher Ashling Murphy, commenced this afternoon and have been adjourned to tomorrow morning.

2. GAZA Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing on foot in a surge away from the fighting and intense bombardment in Gaza as Israel said it was tightening the “stranglehold” around Hamas.

3. #CLIMATE CRISIS Last month was the hottest October of modern records globally, according to Europe’s climate monitor, with 2023 likely to be the warmest year.

4. #UKRAINE The European Commission has recommended opening formal membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova, in a major show of support for Kyiv as it battles Russia.

5. #CHASE An armed garda fired a gunshot into the cab of a stolen truck in Cork this morning during a pursuit in which the lorry rammed several cars.