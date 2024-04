EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the day’s news stories so far.

1. #STARDUST Families of the 48 young people who died in the Stardust nightclub fire in 1981 received a State apology after a decades-long wait.

2. #GAZA Tánaiste Micheál Martin met with the Egyptian foreign minister during a trip to the Middle East, where he said he fears the death toll and destruction in Gaza, caused by Israel, will grow “much, much worse”.

3. #REFUGEES Cabinet ministers discussed plans to introduce an accelerated process to make decisions on applications for international protection.

4. #CRASH Two Malaysian military helicopters collided during a training session, killing all 10 crew members.

5. #KNOWLEDGE BANK The Journal FactCheck launched a new website to help people in Ireland navigate complex news topics that are conversation and debate starters across the country.