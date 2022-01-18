The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RIP: Heartfelt tributes were paid to Ashling Murphy this morning at her funeral in Co Offaly and a man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

2. #RESTRICTIONS: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has raised the possibility of some restrictions on hospitality and live events being eased by this weekend.

3. #COURTS: A Munster father and mother who engaged in the “most awful” sexual abuse, sexual exploitation and wilful neglect of their children have been jailed for 15 years and nine years respectively.

4. #COVENEY: The Oireachtas Foreign Affairs committee has agreed to invite Minister Simon Coveney to appear before them in relation to the Iveagh House lockdown gathering.

5. #NO 10: Boris Johnson has denied lying to the British parliament about a gathering in No 10’s garden, despite his former chief adviser Dominic Cummings saying he would swear on oath that he warned Johnson it would be a rule-breaking drinks party.