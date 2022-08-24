The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #ROBERT TROY Climate Minister Eamon Ryan called for an investigation by an Oireachtas committee and Sipo into Robert Troy’s handling of his property interests.
2. #ABP The Office of the Planning Regulator initiated a further review into An Bord Pleanála over conflicts of interest within the board.
3. #UKRAINE Ukraine is on high alert for Russian attacks as it celebrates its national independence day.
4. #LIVERPOOL A man who was targeted by the shooter who killed a nine-year-old girl in Liverpool has been arrested.
5. #BELFAST Police in Northern Ireland arrested four men aged 27, 30, 51 and 62 in connection with an investigation into the activities of the New IRA.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (1)