The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ROBERT TROY Climate Minister Eamon Ryan called for an investigation by an Oireachtas committee and Sipo into Robert Troy’s handling of his property interests.

2. #ABP The Office of the Planning Regulator initiated a further review into An Bord Pleanála over conflicts of interest within the board.

3. #UKRAINE Ukraine is on high alert for Russian attacks as it celebrates its national independence day.

4. #LIVERPOOL A man who was targeted by the shooter who killed a nine-year-old girl in Liverpool has been arrested.

5. #BELFAST Police in Northern Ireland arrested four men aged 27, 30, 51 and 62 in connection with an investigation into the activities of the New IRA.