Wednesday 24 August 2022
Ukraine on alert due as it celebrates independence from Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed that his country would fight Russia’s invasion “until the end”.

By Press Association Wednesday 24 Aug 2022, 9:02 AM
A vendor sells blue and yellow balloons in honour of the country’s National Flag Day
Image: David Goldman/AP
Image: David Goldman/AP

UKRAINE IS ON alert as it marks its independence from Russia.

Air raid sirens have been sounding in Kyiv this morning as president Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed in an Independence Day address that his country would fight Russia’s invasion “until the end” and would not be making “any concession or compromise”.

Today also marks six months since Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded their neighbour, with the expectation that the clash would result in a speedt victory.

“We don’t care what army you have, we only care about our land. We will fight for it until the end,” Zelensky said in a video address on Wednesday, which also marks six months since the invasion began.

“We have been holding strong for six months. It’s tough but we have clenched our fists and we are fighting for our destiny,” he said.

“Every new day is a reason not to give up. After such a long journey we do not have the right not to go on to the end,” he said.

Referring to Russia, he added: “We will not try to find an understanding with terrorists.

“For us Ukraine is the whole of Ukraine. All 25 regions, without any concession or compromise.”

With reporting by Eoghan Dalton

Press Association

