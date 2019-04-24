Gardaí investigating after 2 men with knife, hammer and hatchet rob elderly couple's home

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after two men armed with a knife, hammer and hatchet burgled the home of a couple in their 80s.

The aggravated burglary happened at a house on Rock Road, Blackrock, Co Louth at around 8pm last night.

Two men entered the home of the elderly couple, armed with a knife, hammer and hatchet.

They proceeded to lock the couple into an upstairs bedroom before ransacking the house and taking cash and a car.

The couple were taken to hospital suffering from shock.

No arrests have been made to date and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.