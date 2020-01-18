Garda association calls for extra resourcing after 'shocking levels of violence' in recent days

Garda search teams in a lane behind a house as they continued a detailed examination of a house and the surrounding wasteland in the Rathmullen Park area in Drogheda

Garda search teams in a lane behind a house as they continued a detailed examination of a house and the surrounding wasteland in the Rathmullen Park area in Drogheda

THE ASSOCIATION OF Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) has said it cannot remain silent following the “shocking levels of violence” that has beset Irish society in recent days.

The body that represents 2,300 sergeants and inspectors said they have to reiterate previous calls for more resourcing of the force as a matter of urgency.

“We must keep justice and Garda matters to the fore during this election campaign period and we must advocate or the members that we represent,” Deputy General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham said.

Earlier this week, gardaí confirmed that dismembered remains found in Coolock, north Dublin were that of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods from Drogheda.

Last night, gardaí announced that a DNA test has confirmed that the human remains found on Trinity Terrace in Dublin 3 on Wednesday morning are also that of Mulready-Woods.

Elsewhere, two men were hospitalised yesterday following a shooting incident in Swords, north Dublin.

AGSI has said its advocacy will now focus on a number of key areas following the recent incidents.

“As an association, and taking into consideration the shocking levels of violence that have emerged in Irish society over the last number of months, our advocacy will focus on four key areas,” Cunningham said.

These areas include:

A commitment, from whatever government is elected, to long-term sustainable resourcing of An Garda Síochána.

An acknowledgement of the concern of AGSI for the safety of our own members as first responders to the many of the violent and aggressive incidents that are happening all too often.

A commitment to increase the funding available to the Garda organisation to ensure they are provided with up-to-date training, equipment, accommodation and fleet to do our job to the highest possible standard.

AGSI said it also wishes to ask politicians if they understand the current Operating Policing Model that is being rolled out, and how this might affect the policing of communities in their constituency.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday said he will consider attending a public rally against violence in Drogheda next week if he’s available and if he’s invited.

Speaking of Mulready-Woods, Varakar said yesterday morning that “the nation is shocked by the depravity of the murder” and that he himself expressed his “revulsion and total condemnation” at the killing.

Cunningham said that AGSI is “frustrated that only when there is an escalation of crime that there is political reaction”.

“Whatever government is successful in General Election 2020, we want them to know that our members have the ear of the public in every constituency in this country as people want to feel safe and secure and raise children in communities that are not overrun by criminal elements,” she said.

“We rely on the goodwill of local people and they place their trust in us,” she added.