Keane Mulready-Woods murder: Taoiseach travels to Drogheda as DNA results due on remains

Gardaí are also continuing to carry out forensic tests on a home in Rathmullen Park in Drogheda

By Rónán Duffy Friday 17 Jan 2020, 9:58 AM
28 minutes ago 2,911 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4968790
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan are to travel to Drogheda today following the gruesome killing of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods.

Varadkar said yesterday that he found the killing “particularly shocking” and described it as “probably the most gruesome, grotesque murder” that that he could think of.

Remains were discovered in the Moatview area of Coolock on Monday evening and have been confirmed to be that of the teenager.

Further remains were found in a car that had been set alight in the Ballybough in Dublin on Wednesday morning. DNA results are due back on those remains today.

Gardaí are continuing to carry out forensic tests on a home in Rathmullen Park in Drogheda, which they believe might have been where the teenage victim’s dismembered body was brought.  

The murder is believed be connected to a local feud and gardaí have said that many of the images and videos being shared online purporting to be of the victim do not show him after his death

Varadkar and Flanagan are expected to get an update on the investigation this morning and the Taoiseach will also speak on local radio.

- With reporting by Garreth MacNamee

In July 2018, a feud began between two gangs in Drogheda which has resulted in several shootings and deaths. Despite an increase in Garda resources, the violence has continued. This episode of The Explainer examines this issue:

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Android


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

