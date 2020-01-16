This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí probe veracity of videos shared on social media purporting to show gangland victim Keane Mulready-Woods

Gardaí have asked the public not to share the images on social media.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 7:12 PM
Keane Mulready-Woods
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE gangland murder of Keane Mulready-Woods believe many of the images and videos being shared online do not show the victim following his death. 

They are currently examining the veracity of a number of posts spread on social media which claim to show the dismembered teenager’s corpse. Although they have already deemed many of them false, they cannot yet completely rule out that some may contain pictures of the 17-year-old’s body. 

Earlier today, gardaí said that the images had not been verified and are causing undue stress to the teenager’s family who have already been plunged into deep grief. 

They also urged the public not to view or share the images. 

Videos and stills have been shared using Snapchat and WhatsApp since it emerged that the human remains discovered in Coolock were those of Keane Mulready-Woods. DNA results are due back from the find in Drumcondra in the next 24 hours.

Gardaí are continuing to carry out forensic tests on a home in Rathmullen Park in Drogheda, which they believe might have been where the teenage victim’s body was brought. 

Since DNA evidence confirmed the identity, gardaí have been working on a definite line of inquiry that his death was linked to the ongoing Drogheda feud which has now claimed its third life since it began in the summer of 2018.

The posts

Officers in Drogheda have now been tasked with attempting to verify photos and videos which claim to show the aftermath of the murder. 

A number of images, seen by TheJournal.ie, mock the deceased as well as the gang he was allegedly attached to.

Included in the number of videos and images already debunked by officers is a video purporting to show Mulready-Woods being assaulted but this was in fact an incident which took place in Artane a week previously, totally unconnected to the murder. 

Another still image appears to show a dismembered leg wearing a flip-flop. It appears that a screengrab of the image has been taken and someone has written threats to the rival gang over it. 

While a significant number of images and videos have been discredited, gardaí are still in the process of checking the veracity of a number of other media and there are fears that a number may indeed show the aftermath of his death. They could not rule out that one of these videos did contain images of the teenager’s corpse. 

Gardaí have asked people not to share them.

“They are distressing to Keane’s family and, if verified, are disrespectful images of the deceased,” Gardaí said in a statement.

They also said that they “provide false support to the perpetrators of this brutal crime”.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime, parish priest in the area Father Phil Gaffney said that there is a real fear among parents that their children could be drawn into the violence. 

He said: “For the last two years now unfortunately violence and fear is an unacceptable reality in our daily lives here in Drogheda.

“The reality is ruthless criminals are grooming young teenagers and exploiting them for their own benefit.”

Anyone with information as to the origin of such material is asked to contact Gardaí at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, Crime Stoppers on 1800 250 025 or any Garda station.

In July 2018, a feud began between two gangs in Drogheda which has resulted in several shootings and deaths. Despite an increase in Garda resources, the violence has continued. This episode of The Explainer examines this issue:

