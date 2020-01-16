Investigations continue into 'shocking' murder of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods

INVESTIGATIONS ARE CONTINUING into the murder and dismemberment of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods, whose body parts were discovered at two separate locations in Dublin this week.

Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey described the crime as “shocking” a press conference last night, when he said investigators were determined to bring those behind it to justice.

Keane’s remains were first discovered in the Moatview area of Coolock on Monday night, when gardaí found what appeared to be human limbs and parts of a torso in a hold-all bag.

His head was subsequently discovered in a burnt-out car at Trinity Terrace, near Croke Park, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Gardaí are continuing to carry out forensic tests on a home in Rathmullen Park in Drogheda, which they believe might have been used to house the teenage victim.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said he would work with local representatives to ensure that there is a strong criminal justice response to the crime, and that a decision to deploy an increased number of gardaí to the Drogheda area would remain under review.

“I’ve spoken to the Garda Commissioner this morning and a full garda investigation is underway,” he told Today With Sean O’Rourke on RTÉ Radio 1.

“And I’m satisfied that progess is being made and that those responsible will be brought to justice.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has also visited Drogheda and Coolock garda stations and assured the investigation teams they would have the full support of force.

A family liaison officer also remains in close contact with Keane’s family.

Detectives are probing the theory that the teenager got too deeply involved in the ongoing feud in Drogheda and carried out attacks on the homes of gang rivals.

The teenage victim had recently carried out attacks on the home of a relative close to a gang boss, making him an obvious target for the attack, detectives believe.

Gardaí also believe there is “no coincidence” that parts of the teenager’s body were dumped in Coolock and in the north-east inner city of Dublin.

Both areas are affiliated with the rival Drogheda gang, and gardaí believe that the dumping of body parts in these locations was done to “send a message”.

Gardaí have made a number of appeals to the public to help them with their investigation.

They are seeking information from anyone who has knowledge of Keane’s movements from when he was last seen in the vicinity of Dominic’s Bridge, Drogheda at approximately 6pm on Sunday 12 January.

They are also seeking dashcam footage from anyone who may have been in the Moatview Drive area of Dublin 17 on Monday 13 January between 9pm and 10pm.

Investigators are further interested in the movements of a blue Volvo S40 which had false registration plates 141 MO 1925, which was abandoned and set on fire in the Trinity Terrace area of Dublin 3 on the morning of Wednesday 15 January at around 1.30am.

They are also interested in the whereabouts of a blue Volvo S40, with registration 161 D 48646, which was stolen from Sandymount in Dublin on 15 December 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, Crime Stoppers 1800 250 025 or any garda station.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee.