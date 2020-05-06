This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 6 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joe Biden calls for inquiry into death of jogger who was shot as alleged footage emerges on social media

Alleged footage of the incident, taken from within another vehicle, has emerged across social media.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 6 May 2020, 4:02 PM
1 hour ago 22,476 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5092718

US PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE and former vice president Joe Biden has called for an immediate and independent investigation into the death of a Georgia man who was shot while jogging in February. 

Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man was jogging in Brunswick, Georgia when he was chased down by a former police officer Gregory McMichael and his son Travis in their pickup truck. 

Alleged footage of the incident, taken from within another vehicle, has since emerged across social media and prosecutors in Georgia have suggested a grand jury will decide whether charges should be brought against the former police officer. 

A grand jury involves more than a dozen US citizens hearing evidence from an investigation, and who can subpeona witnesses, before then deciding whether criminal charges should be brought against an individual. 

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democrat nominee who looks set to take on incumbent Donald Trump in November’s presidential election, has weighed in calling for a “swift, full and transparent investigation”.

He tweeted: “Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood. My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now. It is time for a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his murder.”

The footage shows a man in a white top jogging along a quiet road, swerving to avoid a white pick up truck, when two armed appear from the vehicle and confront him. A struggle ensues and the jogger is shot. 

Neither Gregory nor Travis McMichael were arrested following the incident which occurred over two months ago on 23 February.

CNN news in the US reports that: “Tom Durden, the district attorney for the Atlantic Judicial Circuit, wrote in a news release [...] that he expects to present the case to the next available grand jury in Glynn County to consider whether charges are merited for those involved in Arbery’s death.”

Durden is the third prosecutor assigned to the case after previous prosecutors recused themselves over professional ties with the McMichaels. 

The New York Times reports a letter from prosecutor, George E Barnhill who was previously assigned to the case argued there was “insufficient probable cause to arrest Mr. Arbery’s pursuers, arguing that they had acted legally under the state’s citizen arrest and self-defense statutes”.

The McMichaels claimed the 25-year-old was involved in a spate of burglaries in the neighbourhood and they confronted him as a result. 

Meanwhile, a lawyer for the Arbery family, said the video showed that a crime was committed by Arbery’s pursuers. “This is murder,” S. Lee Merritt said. “The series of events captured in this video confirm what all the evidence indicated prior to its release.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie