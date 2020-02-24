This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 24 February, 2020
AIB joins rival bank in cutting three and five year fixed mortgage rates

Last week, KBC dropped its fixed mortgage rates from 2.85% to 2.55%.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 24 Feb 2020, 8:40 AM
1 hour ago 9,622 Views 19 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Wozzie
Image: Shutterstock/Wozzie

AIB IS CUTTING its three and five year fixed mortgage rates, a week after rival bank KBC announced it would be cutting its fixed rates from next month. 

The country’s largest mortgage provider AIB has said it is cutting its three and five year fixed mortgage rates from 2.85% to 2.55%.

The bank is also reducing its “green” fixed rate from 2.5% to 2.45%. 

Last week, KBC dropped its three and five-year fixed mortgage rates of between 0.2% and 0.3% from 1 March this year.

In January, Ulster Bank introduced Ireland’s lowest fixed mortgage rate of 2.2%.

AIB said it will also be establishing a mortgage app to allow customers to upload documents and manage their mortgage online after it has been approved. 

Head of homes and consumer at AIB, Tom Kinsella, said the online applications will make the process “easier and more transparent”. 

AIB CEO, Colin Hunt, said the “highly competitive” rates offer value and choice.  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

