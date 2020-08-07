Air India flight from Dubai carrying 185 passengers crash lands at Calicut airport

AN AIR INDIA passenger plane has crash landed at Calicut International Airport in the South Indian State of Kerala.

Fatalities are feared after a plane carrying at least 185 people from Dubai crash-landed and broke in two, officials said.

A deputy from the State said that at least the pilot had died in the crash, while reports spoke of dozens of passengers taken to hospital.

“The flight was coming from Dubai. It had over 185 passengers. Rescue operations are on but the rains are making it difficult,” an emergency services official said.

More to follow…