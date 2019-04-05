This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 5 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Airbnb apologises after family finds camera hidden in smoke alarm in Cork home

The companysaid that its original handling of this incident did not meet its own standards.

By Callum Lavery Friday 5 Apr 2019, 6:02 PM
1 hour ago 6,933 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4579248
The recording device was concealed inside a smoke alarm.
Image: DPA/PA Images
The recording device was concealed inside a smoke alarm.
The recording device was concealed inside a smoke alarm.
Image: DPA/PA Images

AIRBNB HAS APOLOGISED to a New Zealand family who found a hidden camera in the Cork Airbnb they were staying in.

The company initially did not offer a refund or reprimand the host, according to the family, and only apologised after the family posted on social media about what had happened.  

Mother of five Nealie Barker took to Facebook to share their ordeal after her husband discovered a hidden camera while renting a house in Cork on 3 March.

The owner of the house refused to admit to the presence of a camera until confronted with proof by Barker:

“We just found a camera hidden in a smoke alarm case in the private living room of a listing. We were travelling with children,” she said.

“The host admitted to the concealed camera over the phone, only after presented with our irrefutable proof.”

Source: Nealie/Facebook

After their discovery, Barker and her family left the residence to stay in a hotel in Cork city.

Speaking on Today with Sean O’Rourke on RTE Radio 1, Barker said that they were unsure if the recording was broadcast to viewers outside the home. 

“We asked him if it was recording and he refused to answer that question, we asked him if he was recording audio, could hear us and he refused to answer that question… we didn’t know if there were other cameras in the house.”

The owner of the home told the family that the camera was for security purposes only.

Originally Barker criticised Airbnb for not reprimanding the host of the property and failing to offer a refund.

Airbnb has since apologised to the family and removed the host from the site.

“Airbnb policies strictly prohibit hidden cameras in listings and we take reports of any violations extremely seriously. We have removed the host from our platform.”

“Our original handling of this incident did not meet the high standards we set for ourselves, and we have apologized to the family and fully refunded their stay. There have been over half a billion guest arrivals in Airbnb listings to date and negative incidents are incredibly rare.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Callum Lavery
reporter1@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie