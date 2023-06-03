Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo 2010 file image of Al Pacino.
# Quiz
Quiz: How much do you know about Al Pacino?
Pacino will soon be a father for the fourth time, aged 83.
4.5k
6
47 minutes ago

ACTOR AL PACINO will soon be a father for the fourth time – at age 83.

His partner, 29-year-old Noor Alfallah, is eight months pregnant, according to the showbiz and gossip news site TMZ.

Pacino – known for such films as The Godfather, Scarface, and Scent of a Woman – has three grown children from previous relationships.

Fellow movie legend Robert De Niro recently made a similar announcement: at age 79, he welcomed his seventh child.

With Al Pacino back in the news, we want to test your knowledge of the legendary actor.

What is Al Pacino’s full name?
Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo
Albert John Pacino
Alfredo James Pacino

Alfonzo Jack Pacino
Alverez Josh Pacino
What is the name of the character that Al Pacino played in The Godfather movies?
Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo
Michael Corleone
Sonny Corleone

Vito Corleone
Fredo Corleone
Al Pacino directed a documentary in 1996 about which famous playwright?
TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo
Samuel Beckett
Tennessee Williams

William Shakespeare
Arthur Millar
How many times was Al Pacino nominated for an Oscar before he won?
PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo
6
7

8
9
And for what role did he win his role Academy Award?
Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo
The Godfather Part II
Scent of a Woman

Heat
The Irishman
How many times has Al Pacino married?
Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo
Never
Once

Twice
Three times
How many films have Al Pacino and Robert De Niro appeared together in?
PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo
3
4

5
6
Does Al Pacino have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?
Radomir Rezny / Alamy Stock Photo
Yes
No
Paramount Pictures did not want to cast Al Pacino in The Godfather and described his performance as “anaemic”. According to Pacino, how many times did the Studio execs try to fire him?
PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo
2
3

4
5
One of Pacino's most iconic roles is that of Tony Montana in the 1983 film Scarface. Heavily criticised at the time for its violence and profanity, how many times was the word “fuck” used in the film?
: Album / Alamy Stock Photo
185
207

278
337
Answer all the questions to see your result!
AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Tony Montana
The World is Yours
Share your result:
Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Lt. Vincent Hanna
"Is this guy something, or is he something?"
Share your result:
AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Lefty Ruggiero
“A wise guy's always right; even when he's wrong, he's right.”
Share your result:
Allstar Picture Library Limited. / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Michael Corleone
"Don't ever ask me about my business... or my quiz result."
Share your result:

Diarmuid Pepper
