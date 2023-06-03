Quiz: How much do you know about Al Pacino?

ACTOR AL PACINO will soon be a father for the fourth time – at age 83.

His partner, 29-year-old Noor Alfallah, is eight months pregnant, according to the showbiz and gossip news site TMZ.

Pacino – known for such films as The Godfather, Scarface, and Scent of a Woman – has three grown children from previous relationships.

Fellow movie legend Robert De Niro recently made a similar announcement: at age 79, he welcomed his seventh child.

With Al Pacino back in the news, we want to test your knowledge of the legendary actor.

What is Al Pacino’s full name? Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo Albert John Pacino Alfredo James Pacino

Alfonzo Jack Pacino Alverez Josh Pacino What is the name of the character that Al Pacino played in The Godfather movies? Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo Michael Corleone Sonny Corleone

Vito Corleone Fredo Corleone Al Pacino directed a documentary in 1996 about which famous playwright? TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo Samuel Beckett Tennessee Williams

William Shakespeare Arthur Millar How many times was Al Pacino nominated for an Oscar before he won? PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo 6 7

8 9 And for what role did he win his role Academy Award? Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo The Godfather Part II Scent of a Woman

Heat The Irishman How many times has Al Pacino married? Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo Never Once

Twice Three times How many films have Al Pacino and Robert De Niro appeared together in? PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo 3 4

5 6 Does Al Pacino have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Radomir Rezny / Alamy Stock Photo Yes No Paramount Pictures did not want to cast Al Pacino in The Godfather and described his performance as “anaemic”. According to Pacino, how many times did the Studio execs try to fire him? PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo 2 3

4 5 One of Pacino's most iconic roles is that of Tony Montana in the 1983 film Scarface. Heavily criticised at the time for its violence and profanity, how many times was the word “fuck” used in the film? : Album / Alamy Stock Photo 185 207

278 337