Quiz: How much do you know about Al Pacino?

ACTOR AL PACINO will soon be a father for the fourth time – at age 83.
His partner, 29-year-old Noor Alfallah, is eight months pregnant, according to the showbiz and gossip news site TMZ.
Pacino – known for such films as The Godfather, Scarface, and Scent of a Woman – has three grown children from previous relationships.
Fellow movie legend Robert De Niro recently made a similar announcement: at age 79, he welcomed his seventh child.
With Al Pacino back in the news, we want to test your knowledge of the legendary actor.
