This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 22 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Alabama TV station refuses to show 'Arthur' episode featuring gay wedding

The cartoon tells the story of an eight-year-old aardvark, his family and friends.

By AFP Wednesday 22 May 2019, 11:49 AM
11 minutes ago 631 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4646550
Image: ArthurRead/PBSKids/Youtube
Image: ArthurRead/PBSKids/Youtube

A PUBLIC TELEVISION station in the conservative US state of Alabama has refused to broadcast an episode of the cartoon Arthur that depicted a marriage between two same-sex characters.

Arthur, an American-Canadian series which first aired in 1996, tells the story of an eight-year-old aardvark, his family and friends.

In the episode, Mr Ratburn and the Special Someone, Arthur and his friends attend the wedding of their teacher Mr Ratburn with Patrick, a chocolate-maker. 

Mr Ratburn is a rat, while Patrick is a long-eared aardvark like Arthur.

Rather than broadcast the episode which aired nationally in mid-May, Alabama Public Television (APT) replaced it with a re-run.

Tweet by @eels! Source: eels!/Twitter

“Although we strongly encourage parents to watch television with their children and talk about what they have learned afterwards – parents trust that their children can watch APT without their supervision,” Mike McKenzie, the channel’s director of programming, was quoted by the local AL.com news website as saying.

“We also know that children who are younger than the ‘target’ audience for Arthur also watch the program.”

Alabama is in the headlines this week after passing the country’s most restrictive abortion ban.

The show’s creators denied the pair were together and the writer seemed to backtrack.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie