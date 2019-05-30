This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 30 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I was constantly being vilified': Alan Shatter speaks of 'years of upset and difficulty' since resignation

The former justice minister resigned over a garda whistleblower controversy in 2014.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 30 May 2019, 12:10 PM
55 minutes ago 3,419 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4661062
Alan Shatter (file photo)
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Alan Shatter (file photo)
Alan Shatter (file photo)
Image: Rollingnews.ie

FORMER JUSTICE MINISTER Alan Shatter has spoken of the “substantial upset and difficulty” he has experienced in the five years since he resigned from Cabinet.

Shatter told RTÉ’s Sean O’Rourke programme how his appearances at two commissions of investigation and his ongoing court cases involving a senior barrister caused him to have sleepless nights.

Shatter resigned in the wake of the findings of the Guerin report, which saw senior counsel Sean Guerin investigate how the former minister handled complaints made by Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

He maintained that he had not acted wrongly in dealing with McCabe and was later cleared of wrongdoing by the O’Higgins Commission in 2016.

He won an appeal to challenge the Guerin report in November 2016 and the Court of Appeal found in his favour last year, before the Supreme Court upheld that decision earlier this year following an appeal by Guerin.

Shatter also appeared at the Fennelly Commission following his resignation, when the recording of emergency calls at garda stations was examined, an issue which contributed to both the retirement of former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan and Shatter’s own resignation.

This morning, he told Sean O’Rourke how he has constantly been “the butt of criticism” and in a position where people are accusing him of lying about important events in the years since he stepped down from Cabinet.

“I was being constantly vilified in the media whenever issues relating to Maurice McCabe came up,” he said.

The former minister spoke about how he began to doubt whether anyone would believe him, and of the difficulty of having to answer questions in front of the two commissions.

He said:

I would have had many sleepless nights and a great deal of stress.

Anyone who tells you, even when you know you’re telling the truth, [that] giving evidence to a commission of investigation is an easy thing is talking nonsense.

So it was for both myself and my family and my wife an extraordinarily stressful and difficult period.

Shatter also said he endured “five years of some substantial upset and difficulty” as a result of the court cases and giving evidence to both commissions of investigation, adding that he began to lose sleep as a result of stress arising from them.

“It doesn’t matter how resilient you are or how thick-skinned you are in politics,” he added.

“Engaging in court proceedings and being before commissions of investigation, all of this creates a great deal of upset and pressure.”

It follows the first comments made by Shatter this week about the lead up to his resignation from government.

His account of the turbulent period in Irish political life is detailed in his new book, Frenzy and Betrayal – The Anatomy of Political Assassination, which describes the events that followed Callinan’s retirement and Leo Varadkar’s role in the controversy. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie