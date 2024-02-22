Albania to vote on deal with Italy to hold asylum seekers

ALBANIA’S PARLIAMENT IS set to vote on a deal with Italy to hold thousands of asylum seekers while their asylum applications for Italy are processed.

Under a five-year deal, Albania would shelter up to 3,000 migrants at any one time. Two processing centres would be set up in Albania at a cost to Italy of more than €600 million over five years.

Right-wing Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has taken a hardline position on refugees, going as far as trying to limit the capacity of NGO rescue vessels to save drowning boats.

The agreement was signed in November between Meloni and Albanian Prime Minister Rama and has been approved by both chambers of Italy’s parliament.

Rama has said Albania stands beside Meloni in a sign of gratitude on behalf of Albanians who found refuge in Italy and “escaped hell and imagined a better life” following the collapse of communism in Albania in the 1990s.

The Albanian parliament, where Rama’s party holds 74 of 140 seats, will vote on the deal today.

The plan has been endorsed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen but has been widely criticised by human rights groups.

A group of 30 lawmakers attempted to block ratification by appealing to the Constitutional Court, but in late January the court said a deal could go ahead.

The two facilities in Albania would be fully run by Italy while it fast-tracks their asylum requests. Meloni has said she expects them to become operational by spring.

Italy would remain legally responsible for the migrants throughout the process.

It would welcome them in should they be granted international protection or organise their deportation from Albania if refused.