Tuesday 24 March, 2020
Aldi rewards staff for coronavirus efforts with 10% bonus

The retailer said that the payment was to reward colleagues who have “worked tirelessly” in recent weeks.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 9:56 PM
34 minutes ago 8,992 Views 18 Comments
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

ALDI HAS ANNOUNCED that its 3,800 workers in Ireland will receive a 10% bonus in recognition of their efforts helping the grocery giant meet the swell in demand sparked by the Covid-19 crisis.

The German chain announced the enhanced pay today following a similar move by Tesco last week. Staff will receive a 10% bonus on hours worked, from March until the end of April.

The retailer said that the payment was to reward colleagues who it said had “worked tirelessly” in recent weeks.

In the early days of the virus outbreak in Ireland, grocery stores had to cope with a massive increase of customers as a rush of panic buying led to a surge in demand for goods. 

Aldi is one of several retailers that is offering priority hours for the elderly and vulnerable from 11am to 1pm daily.

The chain has also launched a recruitment drive across the country to boost its workforce. 

In other positive pandemic news, a pair of Dublin artists have released a range of t-shirts and bags to encourage people to observe social distancing rules.

The products are a collaboration between photographer Ruth Medjber and illustrator Holly Pereira and they are made with materials ethically sourced in Sligo.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

