Aldi plans to replace 12.5 million single-use plastic bags each year with compostable options

The supermarket will be selling three new environmentally friendly bags in Ireland.

The supermarket will be selling three new environmentally friendly bags in Ireland.

ALDI WILL BE getting rid of 12.5 million plastic bags each year as it sells three new environmentally friendly bags in its Irish supermarkets.

Starting in January, all loose fruit and vegetable bags in the shop will be fully compostable. The shop will also sell a compostable shopping bag along with a reusable and recyclable paper bag for life.

Aldi is reaching for a target of reducing plastic packaging by 25% by the end of 2023.

The 12.5 million bags will be comprised of 10 million single-use plastic fruit and vegetable bags and 2.5 million plastic shopping bags over the next year.

The compostable bags are made from pasted corn starch, which makes them suitable for regular compost bins. They can carry up to 12 kilograms and the paper bag for life can carry 20 kilograms.

The supermarket aims to remove packaging that is difficult to recycle from their core range of foods by the end of 2020. It has 139 shops across Ireland.