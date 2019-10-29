This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Aldi plans to replace 12.5 million single-use plastic bags each year with compostable options

From January, all loose fruit and vegetable single-use plastic bags will be compostable.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 29 Oct 2019, 1:23 PM
1 hour ago 3,311 Views 10 Comments
The supermarket will be selling three new environmentally friendly bags in Ireland.
Image: Shutterstock/Emilija Miljkovic
Image: Shutterstock/Emilija Miljkovic

ALDI WILL BE getting rid of 12.5 million plastic bags each year as it sells three new environmentally friendly bags in its Irish supermarkets.

Starting in January, all loose fruit and vegetable bags in the shop will be fully compostable. The shop will also sell a compostable shopping bag along with a reusable and recyclable paper bag for life.

Aldi is reaching for a target of reducing plastic packaging by 25% by the end of 2023.

The 12.5 million bags will be comprised of 10 million single-use plastic fruit and vegetable bags and 2.5 million plastic shopping bags over the next year. 

The compostable bags are made from pasted corn starch, which makes them suitable for regular compost bins. They can carry up to 12 kilograms and the paper bag for life can carry 20 kilograms.

The supermarket aims to remove packaging that is difficult to recycle from their core range of foods by the end of 2020. It has 139 shops across Ireland. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

