'Exhausted all possibilities': All Together Now festival cancelled until next year

THE ALL TOGETHER Now music festival has been cancelled for the second year running.

Organisers said they had “exhausted all possibilities” but cited the ongoing health restrictions as reasoning for their decision.

Iggy Pop and Sinead O’Connor were booked as headliners for the festival at Curraghmore in Co Waterford, which was due to take place on the upcoming August Bank Holiday weekend.

The cancellation was not unexpected, as organisers faced a race against time to be ready in time amid the easing of pandemic restrictions.

The Government is to make a call on further lifting of restrictions next week amid fears of a growth in cases caused by the Delta variant.

One pilot music festival for outdoors is taking place at Royal Hospital Kilmainham in July, while the organisers of Electric Picnic have pushed that festival back a month, for late September, in a bid to have it go ahead.

However Longitude Festival and Forbidden Fruit have both been cancelled for this summer.

All Together Now, which began in 2018, drew over 20,000 revellers when it last took place on Lord Waterford’s estate two years ago.

It has now been rescheduled for July 29-31, 2022 and tickets for this year’s offering will still be valid for next year, according to a statement posted by organisers POD on Wednesday.

“After exhausting all possibilities to enable the festival to happen this summer, it has become clear that despite recent signs of hope from the authorities, the current health restrictions make it impossible to make plans for the event to take place this August Bank Holiday Weekend,” the statement said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“We can hardly imagine how emotional it will be to reopen the gates to the festival next summer and meet again after such a sad and long absence. We all need and deserve a festival to look forward to and we are dedicated to making All Together Now 2022 a special celebration.”