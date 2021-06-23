#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 23 June 2021
Advertisement

'Exhausted all possibilities': All Together Now festival cancelled until next year

The music festival in Co Waterford has been rescheduled for July 2022.

By Eoghan Dalton Wednesday 23 Jun 2021, 5:19 PM
30 minutes ago 3,139 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5475109

THE ALL TOGETHER Now music festival has been cancelled for the second year running. 

Organisers said they had “exhausted all possibilities” but cited the ongoing health restrictions as reasoning for their decision. 

Iggy Pop and Sinead O’Connor were booked as headliners for the festival at Curraghmore in Co Waterford, which was due to take place on the upcoming August Bank Holiday weekend. 

The cancellation was not unexpected, as organisers faced a race against time to be ready in time amid the easing of pandemic restrictions.  

The Government is to make a call on further lifting of restrictions next week amid fears of a growth in cases caused by the Delta variant. 

One pilot music festival for outdoors is taking place at Royal Hospital Kilmainham in July, while the organisers of Electric Picnic have pushed that festival back a month, for late September, in a bid to have it go ahead.

However Longitude Festival and Forbidden Fruit have both been cancelled for this summer.

All Together Now, which began in 2018, drew over 20,000 revellers when it last took place on Lord Waterford’s estate two years ago. 

It has now been rescheduled for July 29-31, 2022 and tickets for this year’s offering will still be valid for next year, according to a statement posted by organisers POD on Wednesday. 

“After exhausting all possibilities to enable the festival to happen this summer, it has become clear that despite recent signs of hope from the authorities, the current health restrictions make it impossible to make plans for the event to take place this August Bank Holiday Weekend,” the statement said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We can hardly imagine how emotional it will be to reopen the gates to the festival next summer and meet again after such a sad and long absence. We all need and deserve a festival to look forward to and we are dedicated to making All Together Now 2022 a special celebration.”

 

 

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie