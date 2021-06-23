Donnelly says 'it's too early to say' if further reopening will be delayed over Delta variant

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has said it’s “too early to say” if a further reopening of society will be delayed by a few weeks due to the Delta variant of Covid-19.

There has been a focus this week on how the Delta variant could impact the reopening of indoor hospitality on 5 July.

The variant now accounts for 20% of all of last week’s case numbers.

NPHET is due to advise the Government next Thursday on the epidemiological situation in Ireland, ahead of the next phase of reopening due on Monday 5 July.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Donnelly said the concern he has is that “we are now surrounded by the Delta variant”.

“We know it’s significantly more contagious. We believe that it is a lot more severe, up to two and a half times more likely to hospitalise somebody,” Donnelly said.

“And we know that at least for the first dose, it is less susceptible to vaccines. So this is a very, very serious variant,” he said.

When asked whether Government may delay the further reopening of society by a couple of weeks, Donnelly said “at this point, it’s too early to say”.

The Health Minister said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will next week provide an analysis to the situation and there will also be an economic analysis done.

“Cabinet will look at that, and then make decisions in the best interests of a sustainable reopening,” he said.

It’s understood the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has been speaking with Donnelly and indicated a delay in reopening indoor hospitality could prevent hospitalisations.

Travel

Meanwhile, Ireland has signed up to the Digital Green Certificate system and the country aims to adhere to European regulations around travel in the coming weeks.

Officials are said to be “working around the clock” to get the EU system up and running in time for 19 July, the date on which the government has said it hopes non-essential international travel can return.

The certificate will facilitate free movement of EU citizens during the pandemic in the European Union and European Economic Area countries such as Norway and Iceland.

A comprehensive campaign on the new EU Digital Certificate is expected to be launched by the government ahead of 19 July.

It is expected to outline that those who have been vaccinated, those who have received a negative PCR test result, or those who have had Covid-19 in the past nine months will be able to travel abroad.

However, there are now concerns that public health experts will warn against resuming travel in July, with sources stating that they expect more mixed messaging on the issue.

Addressing the issue of reopening travel, Donnelly said this morning that it current government policy is that the EU Digital Certificate will include the three criteria noted above.

However, he added that “as with everything with Covid, were we to get strong public health advice to the contrary”, it could be reexamined.

Donnelly said the conversation about further narrowing the criteria for travel “isn’t currently happening”.

“What we know is the Chief Medical Officer has raised his concerns from a public health perspective but government policy is all three criteria. If we get strong public health advice, obviously we will take that under consideration,” he said.

With reporting by Christina Finn