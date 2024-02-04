Kilkenny and Wexford play out thrilling draw as Limerick open league with convincing win

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Kilkenny 2-16 Wexford 2-16

WEXFORD’S RECENT UNBEATEN record against Kilkenny continued after they came away from UPMC Nowlan Park with a hard fought draw in Division 1A of the Alianz Hurling League on Sunday afternoon.

Continuing on from their Walsh Cup success over Kilkenny a few weeks ago, Keith Rossiter’s men again proved very sticky opposition for the hosts. All four goals arrived in the second period with Cian Byrne and Seamus Casey netting for Wexford while Billy Drennan converted a pair of penalties for the Cats.

Mark Rodgers impressed for Clare. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

Clare 1-25 Cork 2-19

It took a late goal from Clare substitute Seadna Morey to finally ensure a third successive Cusack Park victory over Cork in the space of twelve months in Ennis.

Patrick Horgan and Tommy O’Connell supplied the goals for Cork but it was Clare who edged matters in front of a healthy yet expectant 7,380 attendance.

Limerick's Diamrmaid Byrnes tackles Rian McMullan of Antrim. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Limerick 1-36 Antrim 1-9

All-Ireland champions Limerick had 27 points to spare over the Saffrons in their league opener, with their full-forward line accounting for almost all of that gap: Shane O’Brien, Adam English and Donnacha Ó Dálaigh notched 1-22 between them. O’Brien netted the Limerick goal along with an additional six points, with O’Brien tallying 10 points, five of them from frees.

Fred McCurry netted the Antrim goal midway through the first half to give his side a 1-5 to 0-6, but the Saffrons were ultimately blown away by Limerick’s firepower.

