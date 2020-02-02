This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 2 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Almost half of drivers spend more time commuting than they did a year ago

35.26% of those surveyed strongly agreed that a lack of reliable public transport had left them reliant on a car to get to work.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 2 Feb 2020, 5:08 PM
49 minutes ago 2,432 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4990107
Image: Shutterstock/All About Space
Image: Shutterstock/All About Space

ALMOST HALF OF Irish drivers are spending longer on commuting to work, or to classes than they were a year ago, a recent survey has indicated.

In response to an AA Car Insurance survey of over 6,500 Irish drivers, 30.29% of those surveyed indicated that they now spend more time on their commute to and from work, university or college than they were 12 months ago.

A further 16.04% stated that this was somewhat true, depending largely on traffic levels.

The survey also found indicators of a growing reliance on the private car, with 20.42% of respondents stating that they were more likely to use a car for their morning commute than they would have been 12 months ago.

Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs said that as employment has increased since the recession, but the services and infrastructure to deal with that increase has not been put in place.

“…With many public transport options operating at peak capacity during the main morning and evening rush, many are spending longer commuting than they previously have due to increased road traffic,” said Faughnan.

When asked about their commuting habits, 35.26% of those surveyed strongly agreed that a lack of reliable public transport had left them reliant on a car to get to work, even though they would prefer not to use their car. Meanwhile, a further 13.63% indicated that they were somewhat in agreement with this prompt.

Faughnan said of this: “Many of those who do drive are conscious of the negative climate and environmental implications of relying so heavily on a car, but often view the alternatives as too unreliable for them to rely on.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie