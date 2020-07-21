This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Amber Heard set to give evidence for second day in Johnny Depp's 'wife beater' libel trial

The 34 year-old actor claims she feared Depp was “going to kill” her on several occasions.

By Press Association Tuesday 21 Jul 2020, 9:38 AM
AMBER HEARD WILL appear in court for a second day today to give evidence in Johnny Depp’s libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic violence.

The 34 year-old actor claims she feared Depp was “going to kill” her on several occasions – and says he would later blame his actions on “the monster”, an “alter ego” she says she was “terrified of”.

The 11th day of the trial at the Royal Courts of Justice in London will hear Heard continue to be questioned over 14 allegations of domestic violence, which the tabloid’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) relies on in its defence of an April 2018 article that called Depp a “wife beater”.

Heard has accused her ex-husband of verbal and physical abuse throughout their relationship, including screaming, swearing, punching, slapping, kicking, headbutting and choking her, as well as “extremely controlling and intimidating behaviour”.

Depp, however, says he was “not violent towards Ms Heard – it was she who was violent to him”, and claims his ex-wife was “building a dossier” of false allegations as an “insurance policy for later”.

Yesterday,Heard denied she had “thrown everything possible at Mr Depp”, telling the High Court: “I haven’t even scratched the surface”.

In one of seven witness statements produced for the trial,Heard described the Pirates Of The Caribbean star as being “very good at manipulating people”, and said Depp “lives in a state of weaponised victimhood”.

The actress, who met Mr Depp on the set of the 2011 film The Rum Diary, insisted she was never violent towards her ex-husband and would only “try to defend” herself when he “got serious”.

She said: “When I felt my life was threatened, I tried to defend myself and that started to happen years into the relationship, years into the violence. Before that, I didn’t even try to defend myself, I just checked out.”

She also said she threw things “only to escape him”, adding: “His employees didn’t see our arguments. These things happened behind closed doors.”

Depp is suing NGN and The Sun’s executive editor Dan Wootton over the publication of an article on April 27, 2018, with the headline: “Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?”

His lawyers say the article bore the meaning there was “overwhelming evidence” that he assaulted Heard on a number of occasions and left her “in fear for her life”.

NGN is defending the article as true, and says Depp was “controlling and verbally and physically abusive towards Heard, particularly when he was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs”.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in this case.

