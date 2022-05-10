#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 10 May 2022
Advertisement

An Bord Pleanála deputy chair steps back from role as separate probes continue

Paul Hyde, who has been in the role since 2019, has denied the allegations.

By Emer Moreau Tuesday 10 May 2022, 10:06 AM
16 minutes ago 962 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5759403
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE DEPUTY CHAIR of An Bord Pleanála has temporarily stepped back from his role as two separate probes into his decisions continue.

Paul Hyde, who has been in the role since 2019, has denied all allegations made against him of potential conflicts of interest.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has commissioned Senior Counsel Remy Farrell to prepare a report on the matter. An Bord Pleanála said in a statement last week that it is also reviewing the allegations itself and seeking legal advice.

“An Bord Pleanála will fully co-operate as required with the process announced by the Minister,” the statement said. “The Board is also reviewing, and is seeking legal advice in respect of, certain issues arising from these matters.

Last night, the body updated its statement to confirm that Hyde has agreed to absent himself from his role “for the time being, on a strictly without prejudice basis”.

“An Bord Pleanála considers that it would be inappropriate to make any further comment at present.”

Quizzed in the Dáil last week by Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin, O’Brien said that the terms of reference of the Senior Counsel’s report would be published in full, and would cover all allegations currently in the public domain.

O’Brien said that the Office of the Planning Regulator has independently written to the chair of An Bord Pleanála requesting an outline of how the planning body deals with conflicts of interest.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He said: “The board is independent in its performance of its functions under the Planning Act. We have to guard that independence. Pending the outcome of the considerations, I am not going to make any further comment … the terms of reference will be published and shared when concluded, which will be very soon or in a matter of days.

“We need to let the senior counsel proceed with his time-bound work. I want it focused: I do not want it to drag on. I want this examined so we can deal with this issue efficiently.”

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie