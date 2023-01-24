An Cailín Ciúin becomes first ever Irish language film to be nominated for Oscar

AN CAILÍN CIÚIN has become the first ever Irish language film to be nominated for an Oscar.

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards live from Los Angeles this afternoon.

Among the nominees for Best International Feature was the stunning Irish-language film An Cailín Ciúin/The Quiet Girl (the latter is its name internationally).

It has been nominated alongside:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

Colm Bairéad’s film (produced by his wife Cleona Ní Chrualaoí) had been shortlisted for the category, and even though it was first screened last February the love for it has grown and grown, with it has featured in a number of prominent US film publications.

It’s also cleaned up at the Irish box office, and been one of the biggest film hits of 2023.



Set in rural Ireland in 1981, the film follows Cáit as she is sent from her overcrowded, dysfunctional household to live with distant relatives for the summer.

The film stars Catherine Clinch, Carrie Crowley, and Andrew Bannett.

It was produced by Inscéal, in partnership with Screen Ireland, TG4, and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

Speaking on the film’s Oscar nomination, Bairéad and Ní Chrualaoi said that “this is a truly historic and meaningful moment for Irish film, the Irish people and the Irish language”.

“Never before has an Irish film been nominated in this category. Never before has Irish-language art been given such a platform,” they said.

“This film has been an extraordinary labour of love and it has been a joy to see audiences the world over take it into their hearts,” they added. Our sincere thanks to the members of the Academy for embracing An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl and giving her a voice.”

TG4 Director General Alan Esslemont said the film has touched the hearts of cinema-goers throughout the world.

“Colm Bairéad and Cleona Ní Chrualaoí have created a classic masterpiece and have become a huge source of pride for those of us who speak this minority language and for all those people worldwide who understand the importance of a thriving Irish language for Ireland’s culture and creativity,” Esslemont said.

“The road towards the Oscars has been opened by Colm and Cleona and today we celebrate the global resonance of that huge achievement.”