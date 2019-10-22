This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
An Post promises to reduce 3.7% gender pay gap

A new report found that 73% of An Post management staff are male.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 7:55 AM
1 hour ago 2,419 Views 8 Comments
An Post launched the gender pay gap report today.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

AN POST HAS a gender pay gap of 3.71%, according to a new report compiled by the company. 

This is compared to 13.9% nationally. 

The company, which today launched its first report on the gender pay gap, said it was “committed to a fully diverse and inclusive workplace”. 

The company’s management board is 50% female and 50% male, according to the report.

In senior management, that figure falls to 33% female and 67% male. In the overall management of An Post, 73% of staff are male. 

The report found that in terms of overall staff, 25% are female and 75% are male. 

Women also make up 31% of the company’s board of directors. 

Chief of Staff at An Post, Aoife Beirne, said the company was “publicly committing to full gender equality”. 

An Post has said that it will work to improve the gender balance at management level and across the entire company. 

CEO of An Post, David McRedmond, said it was an “exciting time” for the company. He said the company was implementing a company-wide action plan to address gender imbalance. 

Since 2017, the company has introduced a number of measures to improve equality within An Post, including hiring 50% men and 50% women to its graduate programme. 

