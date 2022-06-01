An Post welcomes €30 million government support plan for postmasters

AN POST HAS praised the announcement of a three-year €30 million package of support for postmasters to keep post offices open and to help them deal with new challenges.

The government funding announced today by Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, and the Minister of State with responsibility for Postal Matters, Hildegarde Naughton will be used to support the renewal and development of the Post Office network.

An Post also aims to expand new services built around four areas of growth.

Diversifying and growing financial services products is a key goal as well as making online shopping easier and expanding the range of services like Leap, Green Hub, Western Union, Gifting.

Advertisement

An Post is also aiming to become a one-stop-shop for government services.

The state postal service owns the county’s 45 largest post offices but the vast majority are run by small business owners known as postmasters.

A major emphasis has been placed on keeping rural post offices open and approximately €1,000 a month will be earmarked to 900 post offices across the country.

Managing director of An Post Retail, Debbie Byrne, said “An Post welcomes today’s announcement of the time bound package of support for Postmasters to support a sustainable Post Office network in communities across the country. The pandemic has accelerated some of the headwinds facing the network.”

This funding marks the first time that the State has provided direct financial support to postmasters.

Minister Naughton said today that: “Post offices play a central role to both society as a whole and to Government through the provision of high-quality public services in towns, villages and cities right across the country.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“I am confident that this €30 million multi annual scheme, amounting to €10 million each year for three years, will protect our post office network and will ensure that families and businesses nationwide can continue to access services from within their own communities.”

The funding will likely aid An Post in fulfilling a 2018 commitment it made to ensuring that rural areas with over 500 people will have a Post Office and that 95% of the population will be within 15km of at least one Post Office.

The Irish Postmaster’s Union (IPU) has stated that the government, like many countries across Europe, was recognising the social value of post offices.

Welcoming today’s announcement, the President of the IPU, Seán Martin said: “The Post Office Network is the lifeblood of our towns and villages and a much-trusted focal point of our communities. The Network continues to be Ireland’s largest retail and face-to-face service network at the heart of over 900 communities serving approximately 1.3 million customers each week.

“Our role in supporting communities was never more evident than during the recent pandemic when we were one of the few government services to remain open throughout. I want to thank the Government for making this funding available in order to protect and strengthen this vital infrastructure for the public’s benefit.”