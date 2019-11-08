This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Explainer: How did the judge decide the sentences in the Ana Kriegel case?

Mr Justice Paul McDermott would have given careful consideration to the sentences imposed in this difficult case.

By Nicky Ryan Friday 8 Nov 2019, 5:30 PM
THIS WEEK SAW the two teenage boys convicted of the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel sentenced at the Central Criminal Court.

Boy A was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault. A term of 12 years was imposed for that count, to be served concurrently. 

Boy B is to serve a term of 15 years, with the sentence to be reviewed after 8 years, the judge said.

Due to the age of the teenagers and the nature of the crime, Mr Justice Paul McDermott would have given careful consideration to the sentences imposed in this difficult case.

In this week’s episode of The Explainer, we’re joined in studio by reporter Garreth MacNamee and barrister-at-law Marc Murphy to examine how the judge reached his decision and what precedent in Irish legal history he could have looked at, as well as looking at what the next steps are for Boy A and Boy B, who will both be held in Oberstown Children Detention Campus.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Reporter was Garreth MacNamee, guest was Marc Murphy. Design by Palash Somani.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

