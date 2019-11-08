The Explainer: How did the judge decide the sentences in the Ana Kriegel case?

THIS WEEK SAW the two teenage boys convicted of the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel sentenced at the Central Criminal Court.

Boy A was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault. A term of 12 years was imposed for that count, to be served concurrently.

Boy B is to serve a term of 15 years, with the sentence to be reviewed after 8 years, the judge said.

Due to the age of the teenagers and the nature of the crime, Mr Justice Paul McDermott would have given careful consideration to the sentences imposed in this difficult case.

In this week’s episode of The Explainer, we’re joined in studio by reporter Garreth MacNamee and barrister-at-law Marc Murphy to examine how the judge reached his decision and what precedent in Irish legal history he could have looked at, as well as looking at what the next steps are for Boy A and Boy B, who will both be held in Oberstown Children Detention Campus.

