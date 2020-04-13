This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 13 April, 2020
'Music for Hope': Millions watch Andrea Bocelli perform concert from empty Milan cathedral

The concert was streamed online and is #1 on Youtube’s trending list.

By AFP Monday 13 Apr 2020, 7:30 AM
25 minutes ago 1,881 Views 2 Comments
Source: Canal do Conhecimento/YouTube

ITALIAN TENOR ANDREA Bocelli performed a solo Easter concert from an empty Milan cathedral streamed live to millions of people around the world in coronavirus lockdown.

The Music for Hope performance, which was streamed on YouTube from Milan’s Duomo cathedral last night, has been watched more than 23 million times in 12 hours and is #1 on Youtube’s trending list

Accompanied by an organist, Bocelli sang four songs inside the magnificent Gothic building and ended with a rendition of Amazing Grace from the cathedral steps with a montage of images showing the empty streets of Paris, London and New York.

“On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I’m honoured and happy to answer ‘Si’ to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan,” the visually impaired star said in a message played before the short concert.

“Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart,” he said.

Source: Andrea Bocelli/YouTube

The Lombardy region, of which Milan is the capital, has been the hardest hit in Italy’s coronavirus crisis, with more than 9,000 deaths.

“Andrea Bocelli is a true gift from God. This was beautiful and just what I needed to see and feel right now. Thank you Mr. Bocelli for sharing your gift of your voice and music with us,” wrote YouTube viewer Peggy Young.

Churches in Italy remain closed and even prayers given by Pope Francis on Easter Sunday were livestreamed.

© – AFP 2020

